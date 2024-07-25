Q2 2024 MSA Safety Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSA Safety's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This is Larry de Maria, Executive Director of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Steve Blanco, President and CEO; Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Stephane Sciullo, President of our Americas segment.



During today's call, we'll discuss MSA's second-quarter financial results and provide an update on our full-year 2024 outlook. On slide 2, I'd like to remind everyone that the matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all projections and anticipated levels of future