Q2 2024 Newmont Corporation Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas Palmer - Newmont Corporation - President, Chief Executive Officer, Board Member



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm joined by our executive leadership team, including Natascha Viljoen and Karyn Ovelmen, and we'll all be available to answer your questions at the end of the call.



Please note our cautionary statement and refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website.



Before I cover our results for the quarter, I'd like to take a moment to provide an update on the important work we are doing to reinvigorate our safety systems. Following the tragic loss of four of our colleagues over the last year, we initiated a comprehensive systematic review of our safety and risk management systems in order to