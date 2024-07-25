Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Newmont's second-quarter 2024. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Thomas Palmer - Newmont Corporation - President, Chief Executive Officer, Board Member
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm joined by our executive leadership team, including Natascha Viljoen and Karyn Ovelmen, and we'll all be available to answer your questions at the end of the call.
Turning to the next slide. Please note our cautionary statement and refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website.
Before I cover our results for the quarter, I'd like to take a moment to provide an update on the important work we are doing to reinvigorate our safety systems. Following the tragic loss of four of our colleagues over the last year, we initiated a comprehensive systematic review of our safety and risk management systems in order to
Q2 2024 Newmont Corporation Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...