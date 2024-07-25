Q2 2024 Globe Life Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Globe Life second-quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. (Operator instructions) And now I'd like to hand the call over to Stephen Mota. Please go ahead.



Stephen Mota - Globe Life Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Joining the call today are Frank Svoboda and Matt Darden our Co-Chief Executive Officers; Tom Kalmbach, our Chief Financial Officer; Mike Majors, our Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Mitchell, our General Counsel.



Some of our comments or answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are provided for general guidance purposes only. Accordingly, please refer to our earnings release, 2023 10-K and any subsequent Forms 10-Q on file with the SEC.



Some of our comments may also contain non-GAAP measures. Please see our earnings release and website for discussion of these terms and reconciliations to GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to Frank.



Frank Svoboda - Globe Life Inc - Co-Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer