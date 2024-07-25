Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Brunswick Corporation second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (operator instructions) Today's meeting will be recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I would now like to introduce Neha Clark, Senior Vice President, Enterprise finance, Brunswick Corporation. Please go ahead.
Neha Clark - Brunswick Corp - Senior Vice President - Enterprise Finance
Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on the call this morning are Dave Foulkes, Brunswickâs CEO, and Ryan Gwillim, CFO. Before we begin with our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that during this call our comments will include certain forward-looking statements about future results.
Please keep in mind that our actual results could differ materially from these expectations. For details on these factors to consider, please refer to our recent SEC filings and todayâs press release. All of these documents are available on our website at brunswick.com.
During our presentation, we will be referring to
Q2 2024 Brunswick Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...