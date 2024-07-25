Q2 2024 Brunswick Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Brunswick Corporation second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (operator instructions) Today's meeting will be recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to introduce Neha Clark, Senior Vice President, Enterprise finance, Brunswick Corporation. Please go ahead.



Neha Clark - Brunswick Corp - Senior Vice President - Enterprise Finance



Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on the call this morning are Dave Foulkes, Brunswickâs CEO, and Ryan Gwillim, CFO. Before we begin with our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that during this call our comments will include certain forward-looking statements about future results.



Please keep in mind that our actual results could differ materially from these expectations. For details on these factors to consider, please refer to our recent SEC filings and todayâs press release. All of these documents are available on our website at brunswick.com.



During our presentation, we will be referring to