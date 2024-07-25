Q2 2024 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Jeremy Fletcher - O'Reilly Automotive Inc-Chief Financial Officer - Executive Vice President



Thank you Holly. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.



During today's conference call, we will discuss our second-quarter 2024 results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. After our prepared comments, we will host a question-and-answer period.



Before we begin this morning, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today contain forward-looking statements, and we intend to be covered by, and we claim the protection under, the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.