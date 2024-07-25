Q2 2024 Cemex SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Cemex second quarter 2024 conference call and Webcast. My name is Drew, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would turn the conference over to Lucy Rodriguez, Chief Communications Officer. Please proceed.



Louisa Rodriguez - Cemex SAB de CV - Executive Vice President - Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. We hope this call finds you in good health. I'm joined today by Fernando Gonzalez, our CEO; and Maher Al-Haffar, our CFO. As always, we will spend a few minutes reviewing the business and then we will be happy to take your questions.



And now I will hand it over to Fernando.



Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri - Cemex SAB de CV - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Lucy, and good day to everyone. I'm pleased with our second quarter results where EBITDA grew year-over-year despite significant weather