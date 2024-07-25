Q2 2024 Graco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter conference call for Graco Inc, if you wish to access the replay for this call, you may do so by visiting the company website at www.graco.com. Graco has additional information available in a PowerPoint slide presentation, which is available as part of the webcast player.



At the request of the company, we will open the conference up for question and answers after the opening remarks from management. During this call, various remarks may be made by management about their expectations, plans and prospects for the future. This remarks constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



Actual results may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various risk factors, including those identified in Item 1A of the company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A of the company's most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available on the company's website at