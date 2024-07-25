Q2 2024 PG&E Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Thank you. I'll now turn the call over to Jonathan Arnold, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Arnold - PG&E Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for PG&E's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. With us today are Patty Poppe, Chief Executive Officer; and Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the leadership team here with us in our Oakland headquarters.



First, I should remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our outlook for future financial results. These statements are based on information currently available to management. Some of the important factors which could affect our actual financial results are described on the second page of today's earnings presentation.



The presentation also includes a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The slides, along with other relevant information,