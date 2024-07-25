Q2 2024 Reliance Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Reliance, Inc. second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Orlando. Thank you, and you may begin.



Kimberly Orlando - ADDO Investor Relations - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thanks to all of you for joining our conference call to discuss Reliance's second-quarter 2024 financial results. I am joined by Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Arthur Ajemyan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



A recording of this call will be posted on the Investors section of our website at investors.reliance.com. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosures included in our earnings release issued this morning and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. The reconciliations of the adjusted numbers are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation part