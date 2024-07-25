Q2 2024 Invitation Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Scott McLaughlin - Invitation Homes Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations Tax
Good morning and welcome. I'm here today from Invitation Homes with Dallas Tanner, our Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jon Olsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Eisen, Chief Investment Officer.
Following our prepared remarks, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session with our covering sell-side analysts. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and then re-queue, if you'd like to ask a follow-up question.
During today's call, we may reference our second quarter 2024 earnings release and supplemental information. This document was issued yesterday after the market
