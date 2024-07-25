Q2 2024 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



WFG.TO - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

Q2 2024 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd Earnings Call

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the West Fraser Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation we'll conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 25th, 2024. During this conference call, West Fraser's representatives, we'll be making certain statements about West Fraser's future financial and operational performance.



Next outlook and capital plan. These statements may constitute forward-looking information on forward-looking statements, the meeting of Canadian and United States securities laws.