Half Year 2024 EssilorLuxottica SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

RogÃ©rio Nahla -



Hello, everybody. This is RogÃ©rio Nahla from the IR team. Thank you for joining EssilorLuxottica H1 2024 results management call the Group's Chairman and CEO, Francesco me, Larry, the Deputy CEO, Paul to say, Jan and the CFO, Stefano Grassi, will walk you through the business and financial highlights for the period. After their presentations, there will be a Q&A session. If you want to make a question, please press star followed by five. We kindly ask you to limit your questions to a maximum of two.



Francesco Milleri - EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Chairman&CEO



With that, I hand it over to Francesco, welcome, everybody, and good to see so many of you connected today for the Essilor Luxottica first semester Earnings Call. I'm pleased to introduce our sound financial performance and give you an update on our key strategic initiatives. In the first six months of the year, we posted revenue growth in line with the long-term targets with the two quarter well