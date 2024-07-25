Q2 2024 Old Republic International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Joe Calabrese - MikeWorldWide - Investor Relations



This afternoon's conference call will be led by Craig Smiddy, President and CEO of Old Republic