Jul 25, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zynex Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Quinn Callanan from MZ North America. Please go ahead.
Quinn Callanan - MZ North America - IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, Zynex released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.
Joining me on today's call are Thomas Sandgaard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer; and Donald Gregg, President of Zynex Monitoring Solutions.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company's past and future
Q2 2024 Zynex Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...