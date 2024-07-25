Q2 2024 Skechers USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Skechers' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sketchers. Thank you. You may begin.



Jarred Dahlerbruch - Skechers USA Inc - Senior Product Manager



Howdy, everyone. Thanks for joining Skechers' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Jarred Dahlerbruch. I'm a Senior Product Manager on the Product Development team here at Skechers, and I've been with the companies since starting as an intern in 2017.



My favorite style is the Snoop One OG sneaker from our Snoop Dogg collab. Also joining us on the call or Skechers' Chief Operating Officer, David Weinberg, and Chief Financial Officer, John Vandemore. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the company's Safe Harbor statement.



Certain statements made on today's call contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including without limitation, statements addressing the beliefs, plans, objectives,