Q2 2024 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



No, good day, and welcome to the Digital Realty Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need any assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. I'm sure your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jordan Sadler. Please go ahead.



Jordan Sadler - Digital Realty Trust Inc - Senior Vice President - Public and Private Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Digital Realty Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are President and CEO, Andy Power, and CFO, Matt Mercier, Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright, Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp, Chief Revenue Officer, Collin McLean, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.



