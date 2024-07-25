Half Year 2024 Neoen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Neoen half-year results 2024 conference call. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Xavier Barbaro, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Xavier Barbaro - Neoen SA - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, and good evening. I'm Xavier Barbaro, I'm the CEO of Neoen. So welcome to our H1 2024 results conference call. I'm here tonight with Yves-Eric Francois, our CFO; and Francois Repolt, our IR Officer.



We will first comment on the key points of our publication and our comments will be following the slide presentation, which is accessible through our website. And as usual, we will then open the floor to questions.



Before presenting the operational and financial performance, let's start on slide number 4 to discuss the contemplated transaction with Brookfield, which is, of course, the major event of this first semester. And first of all, I want to remind you of the initial terms and conditions of the