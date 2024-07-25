LG Display Co Ltd (LPL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Operating Losses

LG Display Co Ltd (LPL) reports a 28% Q-o-Q and 42% Y-o-Y revenue increase, but faces significant operating losses and high debt ratios.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: KRW6.708 trillion, up 28% Q-o-Q and 42% Y-o-Y.
  • Operating Loss: KRW94 billion, significant decline Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y.
  • Area Shipment: 6.5 million square meters, up 23% Q-o-Q and 37% Y-o-Y.
  • ASP per Square Meter: $779, almost flat Q-o-Q.
  • Product Revenue Mix: TV panels 24%, IT 44%, Mobile and others 23%, Auto 9%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: KRW2.342 trillion.
  • Inventory: KRW3.082 trillion, down Q-o-Q.
  • Debt to Equity Ratio: 282%.
  • Net Debt to Equity Ratio: 151%.
  • Investment Activities: Planned at KRW2.2 trillion level, significant reduction from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue in Q2 2024 was KRW6.708 trillion, up 28% Q-o-Q and 42% Y-o-Y.
  • Shipment increased in all product categories, with notable growth in OLED products.
  • The company's efforts for business structure upgrades are producing tangible results.
  • Favorable foreign exchange conditions contributed to earnings improvements.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at KRW2.342 trillion, indicating strong liquidity.

Negative Points

  • Operating loss posted KRW94 billion, representing a significant decline Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y.
  • Area shipment of notebook PC and LCD TV products was slightly lower than planned.
  • Debt to equity ratio was high at 282%, with a net debt to equity ratio of 151%.
  • The market for IT LCD remains slow to recover, with intensifying competition among panel makers.
  • There are elements of short-term volatility in the auto business due to reduced incentives for EVs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is your outlook on the likelihood of making a turnaround in the third quarter and the estimated size of profit in the second half of the year?
A: (Senior Vice President for Corporate Planning) The company is focusing on making a turnaround and has posted positive results in the first and second quarters. However, market volatility remains high, and several factors, including downstream industry demand, could impact performance. The voluntary retirement program for production workers will also affect Q3 performance. Efforts to upgrade business structure and improve cost efficiency will continue into the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide updates on the sale of the (inaudible) TV Fab and how you plan to use the sales proceeds?
A: (Sunghyun Kim, CFO) We are considering various options for utilizing non-strategic assets, but no specific decisions have been made regarding the sale of the Fab. Any actions taken will be communicated to the market in due course. The use of sales proceeds will be addressed once everything is settled.

Q: Could you provide some color on the smartphone OLED shipment in the first and second half of the year?
A: (inaudible, in charge of small display planning and management) While we can't provide specifics due to customer confidentiality, the overall smartphone market growth is expected to be slow. However, the plastic OLED-based smartphone market is expected to grow slightly. We have plans and infrastructure in place for timely mass production and stable supply, aiming to increase panel shipment and improve revenue and profits compared to the previous year.

Q: What is your strategy and outlook for the IT LCD market, and how do you see the market situation for each IT application product?
A: (inaudible, in charge of medium display planning and management) Despite the slow recovery and intense competition, we are confident in our high-end product portfolio and stable customer relationships. We are implementing cost-cutting measures and transforming our business structure to be profitable even under current market conditions. The monitor market is expected to grow slightly, while the notebook PC market may be sluggish. Panel prices for IT applications are expected to remain flat year-over-year.

Q: What is your expected timeline for making a turnaround in the large OLED business, and what strategies are you implementing?
A: (inaudible, Vice President of large display planning and management) We expect continued volatility in the TV market. Our efforts focus on product development, operational efficiency, and close cooperation with strategic customers. We are developing differentiated products with better performance and cost competitiveness, enhancing manufacturing efficiency, and expanding high-end lineups. Depreciation of past investments will end in the second half of next year, leading to improved profitability.

Q: What is your overall annual projection for the revenue and growth rate for the auto business in 2024?
A: (inaudible, in charge of auto planning and management) Despite short-term volatility in the EV market, we have a differentiated product and technology portfolio focused on OLED and LTPS LCD. We aim to grow revenue by mid-10% year-over-year and maintain a similar growth rate for our order balance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.