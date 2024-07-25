Centamin PLC (CELTF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Centamin PLC (CELTF) reports a 9% increase in revenue and significant progress on key projects despite facing cost and safety challenges.

Summary
  • Revenue: $465 million, up 9% year on year.
  • Average Realized Gold Price: $2,218 per ounce, up 15% year on year.
  • Gold Sold: Down 5% year on year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Up 9% year on year.
  • Post-Tax Profit to Shareholders: $83 million, down 8% year on year.
  • Basic Earnings Per Share: $7.19, down 9% year on year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $43 million, up 121% year on year.
  • Liquidity: $350 million, up from $311 million in June 2023.
  • Production: 225,000 ounces in H1 2024.
  • Cash Costs: $700 to $850 per ounce guidance maintained.
  • All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC): $1,200 to $1,350 per ounce guidance maintained.
  • Dividend: $2.25 per share, with a payment date of September 27.
Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • Centamin PLC (CELTF, Financial) reported a solid first half of 2024, with production and cost metrics largely on track.
  • The company maintained its guidance for 470,000 ounces of gold production for the year, with cash costs between $700 to $850 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) between $1,200 to $1,350 per ounce.
  • Significant progress was made on the Doropo project, including the approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the release of a robust feasibility study.
  • The company has successfully promoted internal talent, including the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and other key management positions.
  • Centamin PLC (CELTF) reported a 9% increase in revenue year-on-year, driven by higher average realized gold prices and strong operational performance.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced slightly unusual cash costs and AISC figures, which were attributed to changes in the strip ratio and the reclassification of waste to ore.
  • There were two Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) at the EDX project during the second quarter, impacting the company's safety record.
  • The grid connection project faced delays due to changes in the Egyptian government, potentially pushing the energization date into the first half of next year.
  • The company had to reallocate some costs from capital expenditure to operating expenditure, affecting the cash cost metrics.
  • The timing of gold pours versus shipments led to a larger-than-normal impact on unit metrics, which is expected to stabilize over the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Shouldn't you be raising the cash cost guidance by roughly $100 per ounce?
A: Martin Horgan (CEO): Operationally, we are at or slightly better than planned. The reallocation of costs due to IFRS 20 has muddied the cash cost versus AISC picture. However, our all-in sustaining cost (AISC) remains within guidance. Ross Jerrard (CFO): The cash cost will trend towards the upper end of our guidance range, but the all-in sustaining cost remains unaffected.

Q: Is there going to be an additional $46 million of sustaining CapEx?
A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The $45 million that was not capitalized remains in OpEx. This will trend our cash cost towards the upper end of the range but will not affect the all-in sustaining cost.

Q: Can you clarify the outlook for closing the gap between sales and production for the rest of the year?
A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The differential between gold poured and sold is expected to normalize by year-end. The timing of gold pours versus shipments has caused an abnormally large differential, but this will be managed down to more typical levels.

Q: Are you still considering moving from contract mining to owner-operator at Doropo, and is there a timeline for this decision?
A: Martin Horgan (CEO): We are considering both options. The decision will be part of the overall financing workstream in H2. We will evaluate operational, implementation, and financing aspects before making a decision.

Q: With Centamin purchasing new dump trucks, have you considered buying used trucks?
A: Martin Horgan (CEO): Given our mine life extending into the next decade, new trucks are more cost-effective over their lifecycle. Used trucks would require mid-life rebuilds sooner, increasing maintenance costs.

Q: Can you explain the impact of the reclassification of ore and waste on your financials?
A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The reclassification has resulted in $45 million remaining in OpEx instead of being capitalized. This affects cash costs but not the all-in sustaining cost. The total material moved remains on track.

Q: What is the impact of the timing of gold pours versus shipments on your financials?
A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The timing has caused a larger than usual differential between gold poured and sold. This will normalize by year-end, reducing the impact on financials.

Q: How does the diesel price impact your cost structure?
A: Martin Horgan (CEO): Diesel prices have been within our operating budget, providing headroom in our cost structure. This helps absorb any marginal cost increases from using contractors for additional work.

Q: What are the next steps for Doropo?
A: Martin Horgan (CEO): We will submit our mining license application, start early works, and finalize the financing structure. We aim for a final investment decision in early 2025 and first gold in early 2027.

Q: How do you plan to manage the social and environmental impacts at Doropo?
A: Martin Horgan (CEO): We have significantly reduced the number of impacted persons and imposed a voluntary buffer zone around the Comoé National Park. Our ESIA has been approved, de-risking the project.

