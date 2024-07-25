Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Centamin PLC (CELTF, Financial) reported a solid first half of 2024, with production and cost metrics largely on track.

The company maintained its guidance for 470,000 ounces of gold production for the year, with cash costs between $700 to $850 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) between $1,200 to $1,350 per ounce.

Significant progress was made on the Doropo project, including the approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the release of a robust feasibility study.

The company has successfully promoted internal talent, including the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and other key management positions.

Centamin PLC (CELTF) reported a 9% increase in revenue year-on-year, driven by higher average realized gold prices and strong operational performance.

Negative Points

The company experienced slightly unusual cash costs and AISC figures, which were attributed to changes in the strip ratio and the reclassification of waste to ore.

There were two Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) at the EDX project during the second quarter, impacting the company's safety record.

The grid connection project faced delays due to changes in the Egyptian government, potentially pushing the energization date into the first half of next year.

The company had to reallocate some costs from capital expenditure to operating expenditure, affecting the cash cost metrics.

The timing of gold pours versus shipments led to a larger-than-normal impact on unit metrics, which is expected to stabilize over the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Shouldn't you be raising the cash cost guidance by roughly $100 per ounce?

A: Martin Horgan (CEO): Operationally, we are at or slightly better than planned. The reallocation of costs due to IFRS 20 has muddied the cash cost versus AISC picture. However, our all-in sustaining cost (AISC) remains within guidance. Ross Jerrard (CFO): The cash cost will trend towards the upper end of our guidance range, but the all-in sustaining cost remains unaffected.

Q: Is there going to be an additional $46 million of sustaining CapEx?

A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The $45 million that was not capitalized remains in OpEx. This will trend our cash cost towards the upper end of the range but will not affect the all-in sustaining cost.

Q: Can you clarify the outlook for closing the gap between sales and production for the rest of the year?

A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The differential between gold poured and sold is expected to normalize by year-end. The timing of gold pours versus shipments has caused an abnormally large differential, but this will be managed down to more typical levels.

Q: Are you still considering moving from contract mining to owner-operator at Doropo, and is there a timeline for this decision?

A: Martin Horgan (CEO): We are considering both options. The decision will be part of the overall financing workstream in H2. We will evaluate operational, implementation, and financing aspects before making a decision.

Q: With Centamin purchasing new dump trucks, have you considered buying used trucks?

A: Martin Horgan (CEO): Given our mine life extending into the next decade, new trucks are more cost-effective over their lifecycle. Used trucks would require mid-life rebuilds sooner, increasing maintenance costs.

Q: Can you explain the impact of the reclassification of ore and waste on your financials?

A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The reclassification has resulted in $45 million remaining in OpEx instead of being capitalized. This affects cash costs but not the all-in sustaining cost. The total material moved remains on track.

Q: What is the impact of the timing of gold pours versus shipments on your financials?

A: Ross Jerrard (CFO): The timing has caused a larger than usual differential between gold poured and sold. This will normalize by year-end, reducing the impact on financials.

Q: How does the diesel price impact your cost structure?

A: Martin Horgan (CEO): Diesel prices have been within our operating budget, providing headroom in our cost structure. This helps absorb any marginal cost increases from using contractors for additional work.

Q: What are the next steps for Doropo?

A: Martin Horgan (CEO): We will submit our mining license application, start early works, and finalize the financing structure. We aim for a final investment decision in early 2025 and first gold in early 2027.

Q: How do you plan to manage the social and environmental impacts at Doropo?

A: Martin Horgan (CEO): We have significantly reduced the number of impacted persons and imposed a voluntary buffer zone around the Comoé National Park. Our ESIA has been approved, de-risking the project.

