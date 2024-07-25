Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Centrica PLC (CPYYF, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with an adjusted operating profit of over GBP1 billion.

The company has increased its interim dividend by almost 13% to 1.5p, reflecting confidence in future performance.

Centrica PLC (CPYYF) is on track to deliver medium-term profit targets for most of its businesses two years earlier than planned.

The extension of the share buyback program by GBP200 million demonstrates a commitment to providing superior capital returns to shareholders.

The company has a strong balance sheet with GBP3.2 billion of net cash, providing flexibility for future investments and acquisitions.

Negative Points

Earnings per share (EPS) is down from a tough comparison period, indicating some challenges in maintaining previous high levels of profitability.

The company faces ongoing dual running costs associated with its new technology platform, which will continue into next year.

Bad debt remains a concern, although it is showing an improving picture.

The outlook for the Rough gas storage facility is challenging due to lower gas prices and limited seasonal spreads, which could impact profitability.

Centrica PLC (CPYYF) acknowledges that the investment environment is volatile, adding complexity to future investment decisions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the balance sheet strategy and potential excess cash?

A: Russell O'Brien, CFO: The one times net debt to EBITDA is a boundary rather than a target. We look at the balance sheet over multiple years, considering the ramp-up in CapEx and the need for flexibility. We aim to maintain a strong balance sheet to support our progressive dividend policy and shareholder returns.

Q: What is the status of discussions with the government regarding new nuclear projects?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: Discussions are ongoing, and our position remains that we are interested in nuclear, but the risk-return profile must be right. We are engaged with the government and EDF as a partner.

Q: How do you view the potential for M&A and asset acquisitions?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: We are open to both organic and inorganic growth. The decision will depend on the balance of risks and the quality of available assets. We aim to grow the business while maintaining a disciplined approach to investments.

Q: What are your thoughts on the future market structure and price caps in the energy market?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: We believe in some form of price regulation for consumer protection. However, the design of the price cap needs to be economically sound. We advocate for prudential regulation to ensure market stability and protect consumers from poorly regulated companies.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of AI and data centers on your business?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: AI will improve customer service and operational efficiency. The demand for electricity from data centers is significant, and we are investing in power generation to meet this demand. AI will also help us better understand and optimize our assets.

Q: How do you plan to manage the CapEx for smart meters and other infrastructure projects?

A: Russell O'Brien, CFO: We have a pipeline of over GBP10 billion in potential projects. We aim to be disciplined in our investments, focusing on projects that offer the best returns. The smart meter rollout is a significant part of our CapEx, and we expect it to contribute materially to our earnings by the early 2030s.

Q: What is the outlook for the Rough gas storage facility given the current price environment?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: Rough's profitability depends on price volatility. In a low-price, low-volatility environment, it may become loss-making. We are in discussions with the government to ensure the strategic importance of Rough is recognized and supported.

Q: How do you view the potential for further share buybacks?

A: Russell O'Brien, CFO: The current buyback program will continue until February next year. We will evaluate our capital allocation strategy based on our investment opportunities and balance sheet strength. Our focus remains on disciplined investments and returning surplus capital to shareholders.

Q: What are the key drivers for cost per customer in British Gas, and how do you see this evolving?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: We have invested in customer service, which has increased costs. Dual running costs for our new technology platform will remain until the end of next year. Our focus is on improving customer service and retention, which may involve further investments.

Q: How do you plan to leverage the new ignition platform for British Gas customers?

A: Chris O'Shea, CEO: The new platform simplifies customer service operations, allowing for quicker responses and more efficient handling of customer inquiries. It also enables us to roll out new products and propositions more rapidly, improving the overall customer experience.

