Carmila SAS (FRA:CUX1) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Leasing Activity and Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth

Key metrics show robust performance and strategic initiatives set to enhance future value.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Present Values: EUR5.9 billion.
  • Average Net Yield: 6.6% as of end June.
  • Growth from Indexation: 3.4% in the first half.
  • Recurring EPS Guidance: EUR1.65 in 2024.
  • Share Buyback: EUR10 million completed in H1, another EUR10 million announced.
  • New Contracts Signed: 500 new contracts.
  • Occupancy Cost Ratio: Below 11%.
  • Occupancy Rate: Above 96%.
  • Retailer Sales: Up by 1%.
  • Specialty Leasing Revenue: Up 16% in the semester.
  • Net Rental Income Growth: 3.4% in line with indexation effects.
  • Rent Collection Rate: 97%.
  • Recurring Earnings Per Share: Up 2.4%.
  • Revised EPS Guidance: EUR1.65, up 3.5% versus 2023.
  • Leverage Metrics: LTV below 40%, net debt to EBITDA at 7.5 times.
  • Cash Position: Significant, no new funding needed until 2027.
  • Synergies from Acquisition: EUR5 million starting from 2025.
  • Badwill from Acquisition: Approximately EUR158 million.
  • Pro Forma LTV: 39.7% as of end June 2024.
  • Net Asset Value Impact: Pro forma NAV up 5.8% including acquisition impact.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong operating performance with excellent leasing activity and high occupancy rates.
  • Successful acquisition of Galaxy, which is immediately accretive to net asset value and earnings growth.
  • Solid balance sheet and strong leverage metrics, with LTV below 40%.
  • Positive reversion in rents and high rent collection rates at 97%.
  • Recognition for climate disclosure and sustainability efforts, including inclusion in the CDP A-List.

Negative Points

  • Higher financing costs, although offset by rent growth.
  • Slight decrease in financial occupancy rates in the Galaxy portfolio.
  • Limited impact of synergies from the Galaxy acquisition until 2025.
  • Potential need for additional CapEx to upgrade Galaxy assets.
  • Ongoing disposal program, which may impact future earnings.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the guidance and provide a breakdown for H2? Are there any disposals impacting the guidance?
A: The performance in H1 was strong with a 2.4% increase in EPS. For H2, we expect similar trends. The Ganymed acquisition will contribute 1.5% to the annualized EPS, leading to a total guidance increase of 3.5%. Disposals are not significantly impacting the guidance.

Q: Could you provide an update on your disposal program?
A: In 2023, Carmila sold assets worth EUR130 million. We aim to sell another EUR100 million by the end of 2024. We are working on additional disposals and have access to local investors interested in resilient retail assets.

Q: Could you provide details on the operational performance of Ganymed assets and how they compare to the overall portfolio?
A: Ganymed assets have stable valuations, good footfall, and retailer sales performance. They had a slight decrease in financial occupancy rates in H1, but we expect to recover this through our strategy of pivoting the mix merchandising.

Q: Have you set any CapEx budget aside to upgrade Ganymed assets?
A: Carmila has a strong track record in value-creating projects. The CapEx for Ganymed will be manageable and similar to what we do for the current Carmila portfolio.

Q: What additional initiatives could you implement in the next 2-3 years to create value with the Ganymed assets?
A: We plan to roll out our efficient mix merchandising strategy, improve specialty leasing, and develop value-creating projects like 5G towers in partnership with Carrefour. We have plenty of projects and are eager to work with the Ganymed team.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.