Q2 2024 Repsol SA Earnings Call Transcript

RamÃ³n Ãlvarez-Pedrosa - Repsol SA - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Repsol's second-quarter 2024 results conference call. Today will be hosted by Josu Jon Imaz, our Chief Executive Officer, with other members of the executive team joining us as well.



Before we start, let me draw your attention to our disclaimer. During this presentation, we may make forward-looking statements based on estimates. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors as indicated in the disclaimer.



Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel - Repsol SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you very much, RamÃ³n, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. To begin with the high, I'll take you through the main messages of this quarter before moving to our review of our business performance and results. Following the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions.



The first half of the year has helped Repsol to move