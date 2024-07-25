Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Growth in Cloud and Cash Flow

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) reports significant gains in ACV, cloud backlog, and free cash flow, while navigating challenges in subscription revenue and client expansion.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): Grew 13% year over year in constant currency, exceeding $1.3 billion.
  • Pega Cloud ACV: Grew 19% year over year.
  • Pega Cloud Backlog: Passed $1 billion for the first time ever in Q2.
  • Free Cash Flow: Totaled $218 million in the first half of 2024, a 119% year-over-year increase.
  • Pega Cloud Gross Margin: Increased to 78% in Q2.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: Decreased by $26 million year over year in the first half of 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow (Trailing 12 Months): Just over $300 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Pegasystems Inc (PEGA, Financial) reported a 13% year-over-year growth in annual contract value (ACV) in constant currency, exceeding $1.3 billion.
  • The company's Pega GenAI Blueprint has been well-received, with tens of thousands of Blueprints created, driving deeper client engagement and accelerating growth.
  • Pega Cloud net new ACV contributed 81% of the total net new ACV added in the first half of the year, with Pega Cloud ACV growing 19% year over year.
  • Free cash flow totaled $218 million in the first half of 2024, a record for the first half of the year, driven by improved sales execution and operational discipline.
  • Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) achieved FedRAMP high ready compliance and in-process status for Pega Cloud for Government, enhancing its credibility and opportunities in the government sector.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive performance, the company acknowledged that the full impact of GenAI and Blueprint on revenue is still in the early stages and will take time to materialize.
  • Subscription license revenue is expected to decline year over year in 2024, as more clients transition to Pega Cloud.
  • Consulting revenue is growing at a more moderate pace than total revenue, which may indicate slower growth in certain service areas.
  • The company faces challenges in maintaining positive cash flow in quarters with lower billings, such as Q3, due to the seasonality of its contract renewal cycle.
  • There is a risk of over-reliance on existing clients for growth, as the company continues to focus on expanding within its current customer base rather than aggressively pursuing new logos.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about what's driving the strong ACV performance in Q2?
A: Kenneth Stillwell, CFO and COO: The focus on dense coverage of target organizations and selling Pega Cloud has reduced dependency on large, episodic deals. This approach has led to more consistent sales and pipeline development. Additionally, the integration of GenAI and Blueprint has reinvigorated client discussions and streamlined the selling process.

Q: Are you seeing the expected contribution from Blueprint in Q3?
A: Alan Trefler, CEO: GenAI is now at the heart of every sale and pursuit. The integration of GenAI into our products is transforming client engagement and ideation, leading to modernized legacy applications and digital transformation.

Q: How is the federal segment performing, and what is the strategy there?
A: Alan Trefler, CEO: The federal segment is seeing significant success, with large organizations like the Department of Commerce and the IRS expanding their use of Pega. The strategy involves a target organization approach, focusing on deepening relationships with existing accounts and leveraging GenAI to drive efficiency and innovation.

Q: How is GenAI impacting the cloud migration timeline for customers?
A: Kenneth Stillwell, CFO and COO: GenAI is accelerating the pace of cloud migration as clients see the benefits of moving to Pega Cloud for access to the latest capabilities. This trend is expected to continue into 2025, with Pega Cloud representing a significant portion of net new ACV growth.

Q: What feedback are you receiving from customers about the implementation of Blueprint?
A: Alan Trefler, CEO: Customers are excited about how Blueprint changes their design thinking for new applications. The ability to import Blueprints into existing Pega systems and blend them with existing rules and processes has been well-received, leading to numerous enhancement requests and rapid adoption.

Q: How should we think about the revenue mix between traditional subscription and consumption-based models?
A: Kenneth Stillwell, CFO and COO: The model involves a commitment with flexibility, allowing clients to scale usage organically. This approach provides better economics and volume discounts, aligning with how clients grow with Pega.

Q: How is the company targeting new logos with the potential to be $1 billion ACV accounts?
A: Kenneth Stillwell, CFO and COO: The strategy involves a targeted approach, focusing on major accounts that resemble existing successful clients. The sales teams are segmented to focus on prospecting and new logos, leveraging relationships with former Pega buyers and influencers.

Q: How is the AI cycle changing the overall spending environment for Pega?
A: Alan Trefler, CEO: AI is driving more deals as clients see Pega as a way to implement AI in their core business processes. This approach allows companies to incorporate AI without crafting it from scratch, making Pega a preferred choice for AI-driven transformations.

Q: What are some common applications and workflows being implemented with Blueprint?
A: Alan Trefler, CEO: Common applications include customer service workflows, onboarding, product addition, and master data management. These workflows leverage Pega's ability to integrate with backend systems while providing state-of-the-art AI-driven processes.

Q: How should we think about the impact of GenAI on the cloud migration timeline and maintenance revenue?
A: Kenneth Stillwell, CFO and COO: GenAI is accelerating cloud migration, with clients moving to Pega Cloud for digital transformation. The maintenance revenue is expected to decline as more clients transition to the cloud, with a potential 25% to 50% expansion in ACV as they migrate.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.