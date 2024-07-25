Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Masco Corp (MAS, Financial) achieved a 140 basis point increase in gross margin to 37.6% due to operational efficiencies and cost savings.

Plumbing sales increased by 2%, with North American plumbing sales up 5%, indicating stabilization in key markets like Europe and China.

Delta Faucet received the J.D. Power customer service distinction for the third consecutive year, highlighting strong customer service.

Masco Corp (MAS) returned $206 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating strong capital allocation.

The company raised its full-year operating margin expectation to 17%-17.5%, driven by strong performance in the plumbing segment.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 2% in the second quarter, primarily due to lower volume and mix.

Decorative Architectural segment sales decreased by 7%, with DIY paint sales down low double digits.

Higher employee-related costs impacted SG&A as a percentage of sales, which stood at 18.5%.

The company tempered its sales expectations for the second half of the year from up low single digits to roughly flat.

Commodity and ocean freight costs are expected to be headwinds in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the guidance for a low single-digit decline for the year in the Decorative Architectural segment, can you clarify the expectations for DIY paint and the overall segment?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): DIY paint is expected to be down mid-single digits for the year. The overall Decorative Architectural segment is anticipated to be down low single digits, with pro paint expected to be up low single digits. The guidance reflects the current market conditions and recent demand trends.

Q: What is driving the better-than-expected performance in the plumbing segment, particularly in the US and international markets?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): The plumbing segment has seen stabilization in demand, particularly in North America and Europe. Factors include strong execution, share gains, and some pricing tailwinds. The team has focused on influencer advocacy, product launches, and leveraging acquisitions like Santa 360.

Q: How would Masco respond to an abrupt change in tariff policy, and what lessons have been learned from past experiences?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): Masco has reduced tariff exposure by approximately 30% through alternative sourcing solutions. The company has demonstrated the ability to manage through tariff impacts in the past and would apply similar strategies, including margin improvement initiatives and cost management.

Q: Are there any plans to broaden or narrow Masco's product portfolio in the near future?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): The focus is on meeting unmet consumer needs through customer-back innovation. While there is an emphasis on reducing complexity and cutting less profitable lines, the goal is to leverage brand strength and supply chain expertise to drive growth and profitability.

Q: How sensitive is Masco's EPS guidance to top-line performance, and can cost savings initiatives offset potential sales shortfalls?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): The company is confident in achieving margin targets due to completed and ongoing cost savings initiatives. These initiatives are expected to provide a buffer against potential sales shortfalls, allowing Masco to meet its EPS guidance.

Q: What are the current trends in DIY paint volumes compared to pre-COVID levels, and how is the pro segment performing?

A: Richard Westenberg (CFO): DIY paint volumes are significantly below pre-pandemic levels, while pro volumes are above pre-pandemic levels. Overall, the company's performance is relatively consistent with pre-pandemic levels, with the pro segment offsetting DIY headwinds.

Q: How is the slowdown in existing home sales impacting Masco's business, particularly in the US?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): While more existing home sales are beneficial, the impact on Masco's business is minimal due to the small-ticket nature of its repair and remodel portfolio. The key drivers are consumer confidence and home equity, which remain strong.

Q: What are the current dynamics in the lighting business, and what steps have been taken to stabilize it?

A: Keith Allman (CEO): The lighting business has seen sequential improvement due to proactive actions like opportunistic pricing, streamlining lines of business, and cost-cutting. The business is now positioned for success, with top-line performance expected to align with industry expectations.

Q: Are there any noticeable differences in pricing between wholesale and retail channels in the plumbing segment?

A: Richard Westenberg (CFO): Pricing in the plumbing segment has been a positive contributor, with low-single digit price increases. The company works closely with customers to ensure profitable growth across channels, but specific channel pricing details are not disclosed.

Q: How is Masco managing input cost inflation, particularly in the plumbing and paint segments?

A: Richard Westenberg (CFO): The company is experiencing some commodity and ocean freight cost inflation. In the plumbing segment, low-single digit price increases are being implemented to offset these costs. Operational efficiencies and cost reductions are also being pursued to maintain margins.

