Subsea 7 SA (ACGYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Revenue and Order Intake

Subsea 7 SA (ACGYF) reports significant year-on-year growth in adjusted EBITDA and revenue, with a robust backlog and increased full-year guidance.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $292 million, up 80% year on year, with a margin of 17%.
  • Revenue: $1.7 billion, up 15% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Income: $63 million, compared to $14 million in the prior year period.
  • Order Intake: $4 billion in the second quarter.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: 2.3x for the quarter, 1.7x for the first half.
  • Backlog: $12.5 billion at the end of the first half.
  • Subsea and Conventional Revenue: $1.4 billion, up 21% year on year.
  • Subsea and Conventional Adjusted EBITDA: $247 million, margin of 17.2%.
  • Renewables Revenue: $281 million, broadly flat year on year.
  • Renewables Adjusted EBITDA: $38 million, margin of 13.6%.
  • Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities: $187 million.
  • Net Cash Used in Investing Activities: $202 million.
  • Net Cash Used in Financing Activities: $213 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $290 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Net Debt: $1 billion, including lease liabilities of $533 million.
  • Liquidity: $1.1 billion at quarter end.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $1 billion to $1.05 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Subsea 7 SA (ACGYF, Financial) delivered a strong second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $292 million, up 80% year-on-year, with a margin of 17%.
  • The company achieved a record order intake of $4 billion in the second quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.3x.
  • Subsea 7 SA (ACGYF) has a robust backlog of $12.5 billion, providing good visibility for future projects.
  • Revenue increased by 15% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, driven by strong performance in subsea and conventional segments.
  • The company has raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2024, reflecting strong project execution and new vessel acquisition.

Negative Points

  • Net finance costs amounted to $24 million, with a net foreign exchange loss of $8 million and taxation of $41 million.
  • Net cash used in investing activities was $202 million, including significant capital expenditure and payments for investments.
  • Net debt stood at $1 billion at the end of the quarter, including lease liabilities of $533 million.
  • The renewables business unit's revenue remained flat year-on-year, indicating limited growth in this segment.
  • Political uncertainty in the US could impact future offshore wind projects, despite recent governmental approvals.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the competitive environment for offshore wind activities and the long-term margin profile for different segments?
A: (Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway 7) We participate in cables, foundations, and turbines. Cables and foundations have high barriers to entry and high demand, leading to a tight market, especially towards 2027-2028. Turbines have lower barriers and more speculative capacity, resulting in a less tight market. We will allocate our vessel, Ventus, to the segment with the best returns. Margins are improving as we selectively bid on high-quality jobs with the right risk profile and pricing.

Q: What are the opportunities for expanding the fleet following the acquisition of a new vessel for the conventional business?
A: (John Evans, COO) We regularly charter tonnage of this class and are aware of every vessel that meets our needs. The recent acquisition was opportunistic, as the vessel's owner faced financial distress. The investment was similar to a three- to four-year charter cost. We keep a close eye on the market and move quickly when the right opportunity arises.

Q: With the acquisition of Seven Merlin, will you release a chartered vessel or add it to your fleet?
A: (John Evans, COO) We have work allocated for the new vessel for the next two and a half to three years, so we won't release any current charters. We have flexibility with our charters and options to adjust as needed based on market conditions.

Q: How do you manage the geographical exposure and capacity for new awards in Brazil, given the significant project opportunities?
A: (John Evans, COO) We manage projects sequentially, fitting them into our capability and asset allocation. We are in good dialogue with Petrobras about timing. We see opportunities for both subsea and wind businesses to bring in quality backlog before year-end, supporting our profiles for 2026-2028.

Q: How much of the subsea and conventional business portfolio still consists of lower-margin work, and what are the biggest challenges in managing the record backlog?
A: (John Evans, COO) Only $500 million of our $12.5 billion backlog was awarded before 2021. The quality of work improves with each new award. The biggest challenge is managing the supply chain, which we address through long-term relationships and alignment of objectives with our suppliers.

Q: Are margins for new projects still increasing, and what drove the lower escalations this quarter?
A: (John Evans, COO) We see strong pricing in the market with three large players taking substantial volumes of work. Escalations depend on project timing and contractual mechanisms, so they can be lumpy. We don't focus too tightly on quarterly fluctuations.

Q: What is the outlook for opportunities over the rest of the year for awards in subsea and conventional?
A: (John Evans, COO) We see opportunities for both subsea and wind businesses to bring in quality backlog before year-end. We are confident in replenishing work and taking on projects that suit our profiles for 2026-2028.

Q: How do you plan to mitigate challenges in managing the record backlog on a medium-term basis?
A: (John Evans, COO) Managing the supply chain is crucial. We have long-term relationships with our suppliers and involve them early in the tender process. We own most of our assets, allowing us to allocate them effectively. Strong relationships and alignment of objectives with suppliers are key.

Q: How do you see the margin evolution for the subsea and conventional business?
A: (John Evans, COO) The vast bulk of our backlog is from 2022-2024, with each new slice of work improving in quality. We expect margins to continue improving as we selectively bid on high-quality projects.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.