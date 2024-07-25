Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

DTE Energy Co (DTE, Financial) is on track to achieve its full-year guidance for 2024 and is well-positioned for strong results in 2025.

The company has made significant progress in improving storm restoration processes, achieving some of its fastest restorations this year.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) has been recognized with several awards, including the Gallup Great Workplace Award for the 12th year in a row and the Civic 50 for the seventh consecutive year.

The company is making substantial investments in modernizing its grid and transitioning to cleaner energy sources, with a $25 billion capital investment plan over the next five years.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) has a strong balance sheet and credit ratings, supporting its customer-focused capital investment plan and long-term operating EPS growth target of 6% to 8%.

Negative Points

DTE Gas experienced a $12 million decrease in operating earnings compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by warmer weather and higher rate base costs.

The company faces challenges with new interveners in its rate cases, particularly from environmental groups, which could complicate regulatory outcomes.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) has deferred a lot of noncritical maintenance, which could become critical if not addressed, potentially impacting future reliability.

The company's reliance on constructive regulatory outcomes to support its significant investments poses a risk if regulatory support wanes.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) is still awaiting the results of legislative efforts for sales and use tax exemptions, which are crucial for attracting hyperscaler data centers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the hyperscaler negotiations and the timeline given the Michigan sales tax legislation?

A: Our conversations with hyperscalers continue with strong interest from multiple parties. The legislative effort for the sales tax exemption is expected to be addressed in the fall, which should help us gain traction on landing data centers. - Gerardo Norcia, CEO

Q: Could you quantify the impact of the timing of taxes on corporate and other segments?

A: The timing of taxes will reverse as we go through the year. We saw about $0.10 favorability in the quarter, which will adjust as the year progresses. - David Ruud, CFO

Q: How much of the second quarter earnings came from tax equity at Vantage, and what is the trajectory?

A: There was no tax-related ITC or PTC at Vantage in the second quarter. We are confident in our full-year guidance, with significant project-related earnings expected in the second half. - David Ruud, CFO

Q: Can you provide more color on the energy trading activities and how they might evolve?

A: Energy trading had a strong first half, driven by contracted and hedged positions in our power and gas portfolios. We expect this strong performance to continue, with some upside potential for the year. - David Ruud, CFO

Q: What are your thoughts on the potential for a settlement in the current rate case?

A: We are anticipating testimony tomorrow. While we prefer a settlement, we are confident in achieving a constructive outcome even if the case is litigated. - Joi Harris, COO

Q: How do you see the Vantage business evolving, particularly in RNG and customer energy solutions?

A: We are focused on greenfield RNG projects and customer energy solutions, which offer long-term, fixed-fee contracts without commodity risk. Carbon capture and storage is an emerging opportunity. - Gerardo Norcia, CEO

Q: How are you managing the balance between self-build and PPAs in light of affordability and CapEx considerations?

A: Self-build is more competitive and affordable for our customers and provides more value to investors. We do have some PPAs in our plan, but our balance sheet can handle the capital investment needed for self-build projects. - Gerardo Norcia, CEO

Q: Can you provide an update on the Liberty consulting review and its impact on your operational changes?

A: The audit is wrapping up with positive feedback. We expect the final report in September, which aligns with our current plans and may result in some program shifts but no major surprises. - Joi Harris, COO

Q: How are you addressing the increased number of interveners in the rate case?

A: We are seeing more interveners due to increased funding, particularly from environmental groups. We remain confident in achieving a constructive outcome despite the increased activity. - Joi Harris, COO

Q: How do you view the potential impact of the upcoming election on your resource planning and tax credits?

A: State mandates for clean energy standards will drive investment regardless of federal changes. Any changes to the IRA would require significant legislative action, which we view as a low probability. - Gerardo Norcia, CEO

