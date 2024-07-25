Sanofi SA (SNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Dupixent Sales and Upgraded EPS Guidance

Sanofi SA (SNY) reports robust growth driven by Dupixent and upgrades 2024 EPS guidance.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: 8% reported growth, 10% at constant exchange rates.
  • Dupixent Sales: Exceeded EUR3 billion in Q2, 29% growth.
  • Consumer Healthcare Sales: Grew by 10%, driven by US Wellness brand Qunol.
  • Gross Profit: Double-digit growth in line with sales performance.
  • Gross Margin: Slightly down due to unfavorable currency impact, Aubagio, and COVID-19 revenue last year; slightly increased at constant exchange rates.
  • Operating Expenses: Up by 5.2%, driven by marketing, sales, and R&D investments.
  • R&D Expenses: Grew double-digit, excluding one-time EUR200 million reimbursement from Sobi.
  • SG&A Expenses: Grew less than sales growth, generating positive gross leverage impact on margin.
  • Business Operating Income: Grew 8.3%.
  • Business EPS Growth: Up by 4%, driven by higher BOI, partially offset by higher tax rate and increased finance costs.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance: Upgraded to stable at constant exchange rates.
  • Flu Vaccine Sales: Expected to decline low single-digit due to softer vaccination rate.
  • R&D Spend: On track for approximately EUR7.4 billion in 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial) delivered double-digit sales growth at constant exchange rates (CER) in Q2 2024.
  • Dupixent reached a significant milestone with sales exceeding EUR 3 billion in a single quarter, driven by strong US performance and rapid expansion in key markets outside the US.
  • The company upgraded its earnings per share guidance for 2024 based on robust growth seen in the first half of the year.
  • Sanofi SA (SNY) continues to advance its pipeline of new medicines, with several regulatory approvals and submissions, including Dupixent for COPD in the EU.
  • Sanofi SA (SNY) remains committed to innovation, highlighted by a new partnership with Novavax to create a best-in-class combination vaccine for COVID-19 and flu.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin was slightly down due to unfavorable currency impact and lower COVID-19 revenue compared to last year.
  • Total operating expenses increased by 5.2%, driven by investments in marketing, sales, and R&D.
  • The tax rate increased to 21%, partially offsetting higher business operating income.
  • Flu vaccine sales are expected to decline by low single digits due to softer vaccination rates.
  • There are uncertainties around the approval and capacity expansion for Beyfortus, which could impact sales phasing between Q3 and Q4.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you confirm current guidance for Beyfortus and clarify the scale of the expanded capacity?
A: We are confident Beyfortus will be a blockbuster in 2024. We are on track with our plan to increase supply, having done production at Phase and submitted regulatory applications for the new filling lines. We expect Q4 sales to be higher than Q3 due to the seasonal nature of RSV and the demand from in-season born babies. (Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President-Vaccines)

Q: Can you update us on the timelines for the COVID-19 and flu vaccine combination with Novavax?
A: We aim to start clinical operations this year. Our approach ensures no compromise on safety or efficacy. We are moving to the next generation of mRNA flu vaccines to improve the standard of care. (Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President-Vaccines)

Q: What are your expectations for the COPD launch of Dupixent?
A: We are excited about the COPD launch, having just received approval in Europe. We expect most of the growth to hit in 2025, with the launch beginning this year. (Brian Foard, Executive Vice President & Head-Specialty Care)

Q: Can you provide insights on the demand for Beyfortus outside the US?
A: Last year, we focused on the US, Spain, and France. This year, we expect to launch in additional countries like Italy, Germany, Ireland, and Portugal. (Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President-Vaccines)

Q: What is the potential of Fitusiran in the hemophilia space?
A: Fitusiran is applicable to all hemophilia patients and will likely be used broadly, especially in hemophilia B with inhibitors. It offers a highly differentiated profile with low volume treatment and no cold chain requirement. (Houman Ashrafian, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development)

Q: Can you update us on the timing and expectations for tolebrutinib?
A: We remain optimistic about the path for tolebrutinib, with results expected in late August or early September. The drug's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier is a key differentiator. (Houman Ashrafian, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development)

Q: How is Dupixent performing in its approved indications?
A: Dupixent is seeing strong demand and expansion across all approved indications and geographies. We are on track to achieve around EUR13 billion in sales this year. (Brian Foard, Executive Vice President & Head-Specialty Care)

Q: What are the most important Phase 2 projects in your portfolio?
A: Key Phase 2 projects include rilzabrutinib for AIHA, TL1A for immunology, and the oral small molecule TNF-R1 signaling inhibitor. We also have significant milestones in our vaccine and rare disease franchises. (Houman Ashrafian, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development)

Q: Can you comment on the potential sales of itepekimab in COPD relative to Dupixent?
A: We expect itepekimab to complement Dupixent in COPD, targeting non-type 2 inflammation. Together, these assets have a peak sales potential of around EUR5 billion. (Brian Foard, Executive Vice President & Head-Specialty Care)

Q: What is the outlook for Beyfortus in China?
A: Beyfortus will likely be a private out-of-pocket market in China, with a progressive ramp-up. We are currently building disease awareness and engaging with medical professionals. (Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President-Vaccines)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.