Rollins Inc (ROL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust Margins

Rollins Inc (ROL) reports an 8.7% increase in revenue and significant improvements in profitability for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 8.7% to $892 million.
  • Organic Growth: 7.7% in the quarter.
  • Residential Revenue: Increased by 6.3%.
  • Commercial Revenue: Rose by 9.9%.
  • Termite and Ancillary Revenue: Up by 11.8%.
  • Gross Margin: 54%, up 80 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $182 million, up approximately 18% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 20.4%, up 150 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $210 million, up over 15%, with a 23.6% margin.
  • Net Income: $129 million or $0.27 per share, increasing approximately 23% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $132 million or $0.27 per share, increasing over 17% year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $145 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $136 million.
  • Debt to EBITDA Leverage: Well below one-times on a gross and net level.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) reported an 8.7% increase in revenue to $892 million for Q2 2024.
  • The company achieved healthy organic growth of 7.7% in the quarter.
  • Total residential revenue increased by 6.3%, commercial revenue rose by 9.9%, and termite and ancillary services were up by 11.8%.
  • Rollins Inc (ROL) closed 26 tuck-in deals in the first six months of the year, with a healthy M&A pipeline.
  • The company delivered strong operating cash flow of $145 million and free cash flow of $136 million for the quarter.

Negative Points

  • The company faced a significant impact from having two fewer business days in June, affecting productivity and revenue.
  • Residential organic growth, while improved, was slightly below historical trends.
  • There was a noted softness in one-time residential pest control services.
  • Despite strong profitability, the company had to account for $4 million in pretax expenses related to the Fox acquisition.
  • The effective tax rate increased to approximately 26.1% for the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Strong profitability seems to be the theme of the quarter here, so I wanted to dig in a little bit on this. How did your incremental margins look if we exclude elevated claims activity from the prior year?
A: (Kenneth Krause, CFO) Our incremental margins were very strong, approaching 40%. Excluding non-operational items, our incremental margins were still at or above 30%, which is above our historical average range of 25% to 30%.

Q: We saw improvement in organic growth compared to the first quarter, but it's trending slightly below what we've seen historically. Can you provide more color on this?
A: (Jerry Gahlhoff, CEO) The two fewer working days in June had a significant impact, especially during peak season. Despite this, our recurring business and new customer growth are outpacing our organic revenue growth. The consumer side remains strong, particularly in termite and ancillary services, indicating a healthy consumer market.

Q: Are there certain verticals in the commercial side where you're seeing stronger demand?
A: (Kenneth Krause, CFO) We haven't seen stronger demand in specific verticals. Our success comes from building a strong salesforce, investing in their training and development, and capturing new business through these efforts.

Q: Is there any way to estimate how much impact the two fewer working days in June had on organic growth in each of your segments?
A: (Jerry Gahlhoff, CEO) The impact was more significant in residential pest and termite and ancillary services due to the nature of the work. The fewer days affected productivity and the completion of jobs, which carried over into July.

Q: What kind of acceleration in residential demand would be possible, given the exit rates you've been seeing?
A: (Jerry Gahlhoff, CEO) We continue to see consistent levels of demand, giving us confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth range of 7% to 8% organic growth. We feel good about our business and the ability to drive value for our stakeholders.

Q: Did you see any changes in trends throughout the months in 2Q, and what have you seen into July so far?
A: (Kenneth Krause, CFO) The trends have been positive with healthy demand in both residential and commercial segments. Despite the calendar impact, we continue to see confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth goals.

Q: Could you break out how much of the 80 basis points increase in gross profit was driven by price cost spread versus tailwinds from insurance and claims and fleet?
A: (Kenneth Krause, CFO) Roughly 30 basis points were from insurance and claims activity, with the remainder from operational leverage and price improvements across various cost categories, including fleet.

Q: How did the 11% organic growth in termite and ancillary services split between the two?
A: (Kenneth Krause, CFO) Both termite and ancillary services are growing well, with ancillary services often having a higher ticket price. Both segments are in the double-digit growth range and remain very healthy for us.

Q: Are you seeing heightened competition for acquisitions, and are there any particularly attractive areas within pest control?
A: (Kenneth Krause, CFO) We continue to be very acquisitive, closing 26 deals in the first half. While there's always competition, we focus on building relationships and being the acquirer of choice by investing in people and preserving brands.

Q: How has July organic growth trended?
A: (Jerry Gahlhoff, CEO) We haven't provided specific numbers, but we continue to see business levels that give us confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth targets.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.