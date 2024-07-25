Revenue: $130.6 million, up from $129.6 million in Q1 2024 and $127.9 million in Q2 2023.

$130.6 million, up from $129.6 million in Q1 2024 and $127.9 million in Q2 2023. Operating Income: $16 million on a GAAP basis.

$16 million on a GAAP basis. Operating Margins: Improved from 12% to 13% sequentially.

Improved from 12% to 13% sequentially. Free Cash Flow: $14.3 million for the quarter.

$14.3 million for the quarter. Net Debt Reduction: Reduced by $15.8 million or 10%, lowering leverage ratio to 1.66.

Reduced by $15.8 million or 10%, lowering leverage ratio to 1.66. Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.22 per share, up from $0.19 in Q1 2024.

$0.22 per share, up from $0.19 in Q1 2024. Reservoir Description Revenue: $86.3 million, up 2% sequentially.

$86.3 million, up 2% sequentially. Reservoir Description Operating Margins: 14%.

14%. Production Enhancement Revenue: $44.3 million, down 2% sequentially.

$44.3 million, down 2% sequentially. Production Enhancement Operating Margins: 10%, up 260 basis points sequentially.

10%, up 260 basis points sequentially. Service Revenue: $96.3 million, flat sequentially and up over 3% year-over-year.

$96.3 million, flat sequentially and up over 3% year-over-year. Product Sales: $34.2 million, up over 3% sequentially.

$34.2 million, up over 3% sequentially. Cost of Services: 78% of service revenue, up from 77% in Q1 2024.

78% of service revenue, up from 77% in Q1 2024. G&A Expenses: $10.3 million, up from $8.3 million in Q1 2024.

$10.3 million, up from $8.3 million in Q1 2024. Depreciation and Amortization: $3.8 million, flat sequentially.

$3.8 million, flat sequentially. Interest Expense: $3.2 million, down from $3.4 million in Q1 2024.

$3.2 million, down from $3.4 million in Q1 2024. Income Tax Expense: $2.6 million with an effective tax rate of 20%.

$2.6 million with an effective tax rate of 20%. Net Income: $10.4 million, up from $8.9 million in Q1 2024.

$10.4 million, up from $8.9 million in Q1 2024. Receivables: $115.6 million, up slightly from $115.1 million in Q1 2024.

$115.6 million, up slightly from $115.1 million in Q1 2024. Inventory: $69.9 million, down approximately $800,000 from Q1 2024.

$69.9 million, down approximately $800,000 from Q1 2024. Long-term Debt: $150 million, with net debt at $132.3 million.

$150 million, with net debt at $132.3 million. Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $17.2 million.

$17.2 million. Capital Expenditures: $2.9 million for the quarter.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased slightly to $130.6 million in Q2 2024 from $129.6 million in Q1 2024.

Operating margins improved from 12% to 13%, reflecting better cost control and operational efficiencies.

EPS increased to $0.22 per share in Q2 2024 from $0.19 in Q1 2024.

Net debt was reduced by $15.8 million, lowering the leverage ratio to 1.66, the lowest in five years.

Free cash flow improved significantly, with $14.3 million generated in Q2 2024 compared to $1.2 million in the first half of the previous year.

Negative Points

Geopolitical conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine region, continue to negatively impact demand for laboratory services.

Production enhancement revenue declined by approximately 2% compared to Q1 2024, largely due to lower product sales outside the US.

G&A expenses increased to $10.3 million in Q2 2024 from $8.3 million in Q1 2024, driven by changes in the value of company-owned life insurance investments and costs related to cybersecurity and human capital management systems.

US onshore client activity is anticipated to be sequentially lower, impacting future revenue growth.

The US frac spread count continues to trend lower, indicating a soft market for the remainder of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Larry, could you elaborate on the emulsion treatment plant mentioned in the press release and its potential application in the US market?

A: Emulsions are oil-specific issues where water is trapped in droplets within the oil, complicating production and processing. We analyze these emulsions to identify their source, which can significantly impact production and transportation. This type of analysis is applicable wherever emulsions are present, including the US market, and can influence the development of treatment plants to minimize trapped water in emulsions.

Q: How did your face-to-face meetings with international clients impact your outlook?

A: The meetings were reaffirming and, in some cases, inspirational, prompting us to consider accelerating capital investments and expanding operations. We did not encounter any indications of a downward trend. However, the flow of committed work is slower than expected, but we anticipate revenue growth as these projects progress.

Q: What needs to happen to see positive momentum in US land activity in 2025?

A: Firmer natural gas prices would significantly boost drilling and completion activity. Additionally, the consolidation in the market, while initially causing some reorganization, bodes well for Core Lab as acquiring companies tend to be heavy users of scientific data, which benefits our services.

Q: How does the strive for efficiency in drilling and completion impact your Production Enhancement division?

A: Longer laterals and more complex completions still require perforating systems and diagnostic services to ensure effective stimulation. As wells become more complex, our diagnostics help clients verify the success of their completion strategies, which is beneficial for us. However, trends like fewer shots per foot could impact product sales.

Q: What are the key factors affecting your Reservoir Description segment's performance?

A: Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine region negatively impact demand for laboratory services. Despite these challenges, we see growth opportunities in other regions and continue to engage in significant projects, such as enhanced oil recovery programs in Colombia.

Q: Can you provide more details on the HERO oriented frac technology mentioned in the operational highlights?

A: The HERO oriented frac technology reduces hole size variation and maximizes cluster efficiency by using proprietary ballistic innovations. This technology improves cluster efficiencies, increases stimulated reservoir volume, reduces frac costs, and enhances well productivity.

Q: How is the ongoing consolidation in the US market affecting Core Lab?

A: Consolidation leads to a period of reorganization, but acquiring companies typically use more scientific data, which benefits Core Lab. We expect this trend to positively impact our business as these companies make data-driven decisions regarding rock and fluid evaluations and well completions.

Q: What are the projected impacts of international upstream projects on Core Lab's future performance?

A: We maintain a constructive outlook on international upstream projects, anticipating sustainable client activity growth to support rising crude oil demand. Committed long-term projects in regions like the Middle East, South Atlantic margin, Asia Pacific, and West Africa are expected to drive demand for our services and products.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.