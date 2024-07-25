Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Net interest margin saw a long-anticipated inflection.

Non-interest income increased, and expenses were well controlled.

Earnings per share rose by 15% from the previous quarter.

Loan growth exceeded forecasts, with a 50% increase in loan production.

Asset quality remains strong with only 5 basis points in charge-offs.

Negative Points

Deposits remain a challenge, with flat growth compared to Q1.

Provision expense matched net charge-offs, leaving total reserve levels flat.

Non-performing loans increased by $21 million, centered in one loan.

Compensation expenses are expected to rise due to merit increases effective July 1st.

Future non-interest expenses are projected to be in the $250 million range due to upcoming projects and related expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on loan growth expectations and customer activity?

A: John Corbett, CEO: We are tracking mid-single-digit loan growth, with a 5% annualized rate so far. Loan production increased by 50% from Q1 to Q2, driven by C&I credits and strong growth in the Carolinas. While construction loan tailwinds may abate, pipelines are stable, and current guidance remains appropriate.

Q: Can you discuss the credit environment and the factors influencing reserve levels?

A: John Corbett, CEO: Rising rates have led to some migration in commercial real estate loans, but we don't see significant loss content. Payment performance is strong, with low past dues. William Matthews, CFO: CECL provisioning is forward-looking, and if economic forecasts improve, reserve levels may come down even as charge-offs tick up.

Q: What are your expectations for the net interest margin (NIM) in the back half of the year and beyond?

A: Stephen Young, Chief Strategy Officer: No change to our guidance of 340 to 350 basis points for the full year. We expect NIM to be flat in Q3 and improve by 3-5 basis points in Q4 if there is a rate cut. Post-IBTX merger, we anticipate a 10-15 basis point increase in NIM, with further improvements in 2025 and 2026 as rate cuts occur.

Q: Can you elaborate on the deposit environment and expectations for growth?

A: Stephen Young, Chief Strategy Officer: The deposit environment remains challenging, but we are managing deposit costs and growth effectively. We expect liquidity to improve in a rate-cutting environment, with money market funds and other alternatives flowing back into bank deposits.

Q: What are your expectations for non-interest income (NII) going forward?

A: Stephen Young, Chief Strategy Officer: We expect NII to average 55-65 basis points on assets, with potential increases as rate cuts occur and capital markets activity picks up. Post-IBTX merger, we anticipate NII to average 50-55 basis points combined.

Q: Are there any specific commercial real estate (CRE) segments you are cautious about or see opportunities in?

A: John Corbett, CEO: We are cautious on office and assisted living but bullish on granular retail CRE. We aim to manage our total CRE ratio below 300% and see it decline over time.

Q: How should we think about the go-forward tax rate post-merger?

A: William Matthews, CFO: We do not anticipate a significant change from the current tax rate. More refined estimates will be provided as we move closer to closing the merger.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the cyber event on non-interest expenses?

A: William Matthews, CFO: The cyber event cost about $8 million year-to-date, with $2 million not covered by insurance. We expect to be reimbursed for the remaining costs, and this should be considered when modeling operating expenses.

