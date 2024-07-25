RPC Inc (RES) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Resilient Performance Amid Pressure Pumping Challenges

Despite a 4% revenue decline, RPC Inc (RES) shows strength in non-pressure pumping service lines and improved profitability.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Decreased 4% to $364 million.
  • Pressure Pumping Revenue: Down 17%.
  • Other Service Lines Revenue: Up 8%.
  • Downhole Tools Revenue: Up 7%, reaching approximately $100 million in quarterly revenues.
  • Fulfilling Service Line Revenue: Up 18%.
  • Cementing Revenue: Up 1% sequentially.
  • Rental Tools Revenue: Up 9%.
  • EBITDA: $68.5 million, up 9% from $63.1 million.
  • EBITDA Margin: Increased 210 basis points to 18.8%.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.15, up from $0.13 in the first quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $127.9 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $52.9 million after CapEx of $75 million.
  • CapEx: $128 million year-to-date, with full-year expectations of $200 million to $250 million.
  • Dividends Paid: $8.6 million.
  • Cash Position: $261.5 million at quarter end.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 17.8% for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Resilient performance across many service lines despite challenges in pressure pumping.
  • Sequential growth in EBITDA, indicating improved profitability.
  • Strong demand and high utilization for Tier four DGB fleets.
  • Solid performance in non-pressure pumping service lines, with downhole tools growing 7% and cementing up 1%.
  • Strong balance sheet with a cash position of $261.5 million and significant free cash flow of $52.9 million.

Negative Points

  • Overall sales declined by 4%, primarily due to a 17% drop in pressure pumping activity.
  • Utilization in pressure pumping is below ideal operating levels, leading to white space in the calendar.
  • Highly competitive frac market with pricing pressures and soft general activity.
  • Ongoing challenges in the Permian basin due to excess frac supply and operating efficiency gains.
  • Lower employment costs, including incentive compensation, indicating potential issues with employee retention or motivation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When considering M&A in the U.S. market, what key products or financial parameters are you looking for?
A: We are focusing on areas with strong free cash flow fundamentals and acquisitions that are accretive from a cash flow and earnings valuation perspective. Valuations are becoming more reasonable, creating opportunities for well-capitalized companies like ours. Additionally, we value the people that come with a good M&A transaction, as they can help us move forward.

Q: How do current market dynamics in the pressure pumping business compare to prior markets?
A: Customer conversations remain competitive, with bids and quotes focusing on quality, services, and price. There is increased frac capacity in the market, making it more challenging. We remain disciplined, avoiding economically unattractive business, and continue to adjust our operations to compete successfully.

Q: What do customers need to see to restart or gain momentum in drilling and completion activity in the U.S. market?
A: Customers need to see stable oil prices that allow them to make money. They are maintaining discipline and pressing service providers on pricing and efficiency. If completion activity remains low, production will decrease, potentially balancing supply and demand and spurring additional activity.

Q: Given market softness, does it make sense to stock up on Tier four DGB engines?
A: We have been proactive in managing supply chain disruptions and have more engines than usual. While we are not actively playing the market on frac engines, there is an opportunity to take advantage of current conditions. Fabricators are not significantly reducing prices, but incremental improvements are possible.

Q: Do you see any actionable M&A opportunities in the second half of the year?
A: We are open to both tuck-in and transformational opportunities. We have been consistently looking for opportunities since our last acquisition, Spinnaker. While it is hard to predict, we are hopeful that at least one opportunity could be actionable this year.

Q: What are your thoughts on the technical services outlook for Q3 and Q4?
A: We do not expect significant changes in Q3 compared to Q2. While pressure pumping has been disappointing, other service lines have performed well. We hope for some improvement in pressure pumping, but overall, we anticipate similar performance in the near term.

Q: Can you provide context for the margin expansion in the Support Services segment?
A: The Support Services segment had a strong quarter, with good margin expansion despite a weaker rig count. While we do not see any specific factors that would lead to continued significant outperformance, the segment is well-positioned for steady activity.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.