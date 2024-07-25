Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS, Financial) achieved its most profitable quarter on record with $125 million in adjusted operating income, surpassing previous guidance by 12%.

The company generated $142.4 million in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter, driven by improved productivity, product mix optimization, and pricing actions.

The SAO segment delivered $140.9 million in operating income, a 36% increase over the previous quarter, with an adjusted operating margin of 25.2%.

Sales in the aerospace and defense market increased by 19% sequentially and 28% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) has a robust backlog of orders across various markets, providing flexibility to adjust production schedules to meet evolving customer demands.

Negative Points

The company experienced an 8% sequential increase in SG&A expenses, primarily due to higher variable compensation accruals and timing of certain expenses.

Despite strong performance, the company acknowledged ongoing noise in the aerospace supply chain, which could impact near-term build rates.

The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be in the range of 21% to 23%, slightly higher than the current quarter's 17%.

The company is facing challenges in maintaining consistent production levels and managing preventative maintenance schedules to ensure long-term asset availability.

There are concerns about potential adjustments in the aerospace supply chain due to build rate changes, which could impact the company's near-term performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing any increase in deferral requests given concerns about lower assembly rates for certain aircraft models?

A: Overall, we had a very strong order intake in Q4, up sequentially and year over year. Lead times remain extended, and while specific customers tied closely to certain aircraft models might request adjustments, we can navigate these due to our robust order book and ability to pull in orders from other customers.

Q: Can you provide context on your productivity enhancements and their impact on throughput?

A: Productivity improvements have been significant, particularly on the front end of the process at our mills. This has driven a substantial increase in output. Our goal is to reach a 30% operating margin, up from the current 25%.

Q: What are your inventory management goals for FY 2025?

A: Our goal is to maintain a significant improvement in days on hand or inventory turnover, aiming to keep inventory levels flat compared to FY 2024, despite increased volumes.

Q: How do you view the long-term dynamics of the defense market?

A: The defense market is expected to remain strong both in the short term due to current world events and in the long term due to ongoing military activity. We are closely working with the Department of Defense on both near-term and next-generation alloy needs.

Q: Can you characterize the current pricing environment and its future outlook?

A: The pricing environment remains strong, driven by robust demand. We have included more clauses in contracts to protect against large movements in costs. We expect pricing to remain favorable due to supply-demand dynamics.

Q: How are you managing labor to support increased productivity?

A: We have made significant progress in staffing and training, although there are still areas for improvement. The complexity of our equipment requires skilled operators, and we are focused on continuous training to maintain high productivity levels.

Q: What is your approach to capital allocation given your strong cash position?

A: We plan to take a balanced approach, including sustaining capital expenditures, potential incremental growth projects, and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and a newly announced $400 million share repurchase program.

Q: How do you view the potential impact of new capacity investments by industry participants?

A: Significant new capacity investments would take 7-10 years to come online due to the complexity and stringent qualification requirements. We do not see any imminent projects that would significantly alter the supply-demand balance.

Q: Can you provide details on your aerospace engine sales growth?

A: Aerospace engine sales were up 22% year over year and 17% sequentially, reflecting strong demand in this segment.

Q: How are you handling expedite requests from customers facing yield challenges?

A: We receive expedite requests across the board, driven by various factors. Our ability to navigate these requests and maintain strong order intake demonstrates our flexibility and robust demand environment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.