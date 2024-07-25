Engineered Products: Strong volume growth, particularly in waste handling and aerospace and defense.

Strong volume growth, particularly in waste handling and aerospace and defense. Clean Energy and Fueling: Up 2% organically, robust quoting activity and order rate momentum.

Up 2% organically, robust quoting activity and order rate momentum. Imaging and ID: Excellent quarter on growth in serialization software and strong shipments.

Excellent quarter on growth in serialization software and strong shipments. Pumps & Process Solutions: Down organically, but significant growth in thermal connectors and precision components.

Down organically, but significant growth in thermal connectors and precision components. Climate and Sustainability Technologies: Exceptional quarter in food retail, record margin performance.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Dover Corp (DOV, Financial) reported strong revenue performance with organic revenue up 5% for the quarter.

Bookings were up 16% organically year over year, indicating a positive outlook for the second half of the year.

Margin performance improved significantly, up 200 basis points to 22.1%, driven by volume leverage and proactive cost management.

The company completed two strategic bolt-on acquisitions, enhancing its clean energy components platform and expanding its global reach.

Dover Corp (DOV) raised its adjusted EPS guidance to $9.5 to $9.20, reflecting confidence in its operational performance and market demand.

Negative Points

The Pumps & Process Solutions segment experienced a decline in organic revenue due to lower shipments in the long-cycle polymer processing business.

Europe and Asia saw a decline in revenue, with Europe down 4% and Asia down 9%, primarily due to shipment timing issues in China.

Below the line items negatively impacted earnings, driven by a higher tax rate and elevated corporate costs.

The Environmental Services group business unit was sold, which may impact future revenue streams from this segment.

The company faces headwinds in the broader HVAC complex, particularly in European residential heat pumps, which are expected to persist in the second half.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about bookings cadence during the quarter and how you're thinking about bookings growth going forward? Do you still see book-to-bill over one times for the rest of the year?

A: Yes, I would expect it to be over one. Our comps are easier in the second half of the year from an order basis. It's been a little bit lumpy inter-quarter, but our expectation is to be over one for the balance of the year. Our inventory positions are well placed, and some of the markets that we have exposure to that have suffered over the previous 24 months are making a turn.

Q: Can you give us more color on what's going on in DCST? How is that trending versus your original expectations for the year?

A: CO2 systems are doing as planned. The margin performance of the business has been exemplary through the quarter. We didn't expect food retail to offset the margin dilution from heat exchangers, but it did during the quarter.

Q: Thinking about Slide 11 and everything you've done on gas and cryo, what else do you need or want to do here as we think about another $3 billion in capital to deploy?

A: We intend to resegment and give more visibility here. We're not interested in attracting more competition in this space. We believe within 24 months, we can get this entire cluster of businesses up into mid-20s EBITDA margin through volume leverage and back-office integration.

Q: Can you talk about the short-cycle trends and any leading indicators in those end markets or product categories where you're seeing signs of concern or acceleration?

A: It's been choppy all year in short cycle. Distribution is still digesting higher interest costs. The GDP print today was good for North America but not great out of Europe. We have intra-quarter volatility of order rates, but we're still growing the top line. Fueling has been slower than expected, but we have easier comps in the second half.

Q: Can you give us some color on the working capital improvements expected in the second half?

A: We have good line of sight in terms of what we need to do in the back half around inventory and receivables. It's all highly achievable in the same pattern that we saw last year. We have confidence in the 13% to 15% free cash flow guidance.

Q: Can you talk about the decision to sell the ESG business?

A: We've been fielding questions on the capital goods portion of our portfolio for a long time. We improved the performance of the business and waited to be paid appropriately for it. We got 13 times EBITDA on a Q1 exit LTM basis, which is a significant premium for capital goods assets. It's one of our lowest gross margin businesses, so monetizing it helps us mix up over time.

Q: What is the expectation for growth for longer cycle pieces of your portfolio like SWEP and Belvac?

A: SWEP is not very cyclical; it's a component parts business that went through an adoption rate on heat pumps through legislation in Europe. We expect it to go back to being a non-cyclical asset after Q3. Maag and Belvac are more CapEx driven, but Maag is likely to be less cyclical due to management's efforts to open up new vectors. Belvac will always be cyclical but is not a large part of our portfolio.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Marshall Excelsior acquisition and the expected synergies?

A: The profile of what we've been buying has been around 20% margin. We think within 24 months, we can get it to 25% EBITDA margin through synergy value and accelerated growth. The 10 points of synergies are primarily cost-related, including back-office consolidation and backward integration footprint opportunities.

Q: How should we think about free cash flow margin as you evolve the portfolio and buy more recurring cash flow businesses?

A: The benefit would be on the gross margin. The like-for-like swap of dollar of revenue should be better from a cash flow perspective. ESG was a good performer from a working capital point of view, but the new businesses will bring higher gross margins.

Q: Can you give us some color on the tax leakage on the ESG deal?

A: You should assume a normalized U.S. tax rate of around 21%. The cash taxes are likely to go out this year, similar to how we handled the tax on the sale of the stake.

