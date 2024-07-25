CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue and Steady Production Amid Market Uncertainties

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) reports robust financial performance and technological advancements, while navigating market volatility and future growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $450 million for Q2 2024.
  • Net Income: $75 million for Q2 2024.
  • EBITDA: $200 million for Q2 2024.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $150 million for Q2 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $50 million for Q2 2024.
  • Production Volume: 120 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) for Q2 2024.
  • Debt Reduction: $30 million reduction in total debt for Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CNX Resources Corp (CNX, Financial) reported Q2 volumes in line with annual projections, achieving 4.5 Bcf, which is on the higher end of their guidance range.
  • The company saw an increase in other revenue and operating income, driven by higher environmental attribute sales and strong water revenue from third-party fracs.
  • The deep Utica wells are meeting expectations on both cost and performance, indicating potential for future growth.
  • CNX Resources Corp (CNX) is developing new technologies, such as AutoSet and CNG, which are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue and cash flow starting in 2025.
  • Service costs have remained flat in the first half of the year, and projections indicate they will stay flat for the remainder of the year, providing cost stability.

Negative Points

  • The new technologies division's revenue contributions for 2024 are not expected to be material, with significant impacts anticipated only from 2025 onwards.
  • The company is not curtailing any additional production but is cautious about growing production next year due to uncertain pricing developments.
  • The impact of the 45V hydrogen tax credit on coal mine methane projects is still uncertain, with guidance expected in Q3 or Q4, delaying potential project implementations.
  • Hedge book activity has decreased, with a lower percentage of future production hedged compared to previous years, potentially increasing exposure to market volatility.
  • Despite positive developments, the company has not provided specific details on the financial impact of third-party CNG sales, leaving some uncertainty about future revenue streams.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: The new tech division's performance in Q2 was above the run rate for the full year guide. Is this still ramping up, or is it leveling out?
A: Ravi Srivastava, President - New Technologies: The volume in Q2 aligns with our annual projection of 15 to 18 Bcf. The volume was on the higher end, and pricing was slightly better. Our annual free cash flow guidance remains around $75 million, with volume staying in the 15 to 18 Bcf range.

Q: Can you provide details on the deep Utica wells compared to Marcellus wells, such as well costs or one-year cumulative production?
A: Alan Shepard, Chief Financial Officer: The wells are early in their lifecycle but are meeting expectations on both cost and performance. More detailed information will be provided in the next few quarters.

Q: What drove the increase in other revenue and operating income this quarter?
A: Alan Shepard, Chief Financial Officer: Higher environmental attribute sales and increased water revenue from third-party fracs contributed to the revenue increase.

Q: Can you provide details on the third-party CNG opportunities and potential revenue impact for the second half of the year?
A: Ravi Srivastava, President - New Technologies: Third-party opportunities exist across various sectors, but the revenue impact for 2024 is not material. We will provide more details on the 2025 guidance as the business develops.

Q: Are the new tech offerings to customers trial runs or actual paid engagements? Will they impact financials significantly in 2025?
A: Ravi Srivastava, President - New Technologies: Both businesses solve key problems and have been tested internally. We expect customer sales in the back half of this year, with more meaningful contributions to revenue and cash flows starting in 2025.

Q: Are you curtailing any production currently?
A: Alan Shepard, Chief Financial Officer: We are not curtailing any additional production. We are running just above our hedge book with a margin of safety. Decisions on production growth will be based on pricing developments.

Q: What is the timeline for coal mine methane projects under the 45V hydrogen tax credit?
A: Ravi Srivastava, President - New Technologies: We expect guidance on the 45V tax credit in Q3 or Q4. Project timelines will depend on the favorability of the guidance.

Q: Can you provide insight into the pricing range for Tier 1 credits?
A: Ravi Srivastava, President - New Technologies: The range for Tier 1 REC values has been between $33 to $36 per megawatt hour this year. We expect this range to remain stable for the next two quarters.

Q: What is your strategy for hedging beyond the first 80% of the book?
A: Alan Shepard, Chief Financial Officer: We aim to be roughly 80% hedged for any upcoming year and have been shortening the duration of the hedge book beyond that first 80%.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of service costs from vendors and materials?
A: Alan Shepard, Chief Financial Officer: Service costs have remained flat for the first half of the year and are projected to stay flat for the next half as well.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.