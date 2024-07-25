Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) reports significant revenue increase and improved net income despite cash flow setbacks and market headwinds.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $365 million for Q2 2024.
  • Gross Profit: $75 million for Q2 2024.
  • Net Income: $32 million for Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $97 million for Q2 2024.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Negative $12 million for Q2 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $16 million for Q2 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $275 million at quarter end.
  • Liquidity: $370 million at quarter end.
  • Funded Debt: $328 million at quarter end.
  • Net Debt: $44 million at quarter end.
  • Revenue Guidance: $1.25 billion to $1.4 billion for 2024.
  • EBITDA Guidance: $270 million to $330 million for 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: $90 million to $125 million for 2024.
  • CapEx Forecast: $60 million to $80 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenues for Q2 2024 increased to $365 million, showing significant growth from both Q1 2024 and Q2 2023.
  • Net income for Q2 2024 was $32 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $26 million in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $97 million, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Cash and liquidity remain strong with $275 million in cash and $370 million in liquidity at quarter end.
  • Robotics segment had an exceptional quarter with high utilization and strong performance in trenching projects globally.

Negative Points

  • Negative operating cash flow of $12 million and negative free cash flow of $16 million for Q2 2024.
  • Shallow water abandonment results were impacted by a later start to the season due to weather and timing of operator spending.
  • Significant transit and mobilization periods expected in the second half of 2024, which will defer approximately $20 million of EBITDA into 2025.
  • Soft shallow water decommissioning market in the Gulf of Mexico, leading to underperformance in that segment.
  • Potential decline in EBITDA contribution from production facilities in 2025 due to declining production rates from existing fields.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing some rig operators start to bid on Well Intervention contracts? And is that more prevalent in some basins versus others?
A: (Scotty Sparks, COO) Yes, we are seeing some longer-term contracts fill for rigs and operators using the white space to undertake some well intervention. We expect high utilization for the coming years at better market rates as we come off legacy contracts. In the North Sea, we are not really competing against drilling white spaces or different diver-based operations.

Q: Can you remind us of the typical seasonal cycle for robotics? And is that changing as you start to taper off related to that?
A: (Scotty Sparks, COO) Robotics can be seasonal, especially in wind farms that are generally in shallow water, leading to seasonality and winter breaks on the trenching side. However, this winter, we expect a very strong season with a good pipeline of trenching works going into 2025. The trenching business used to have short contracts, but now we are looking at multi-year contracts with a very good pipeline of opportunities.

Q: Could you talk about discussions for further work and how comfortable operators are contracting your fleet out beyond 2026 and 2027?
A: (Kenneth Neikirk, General Counsel) We are in good negotiations with solid clients for some of the larger well intervention assets at much higher rates and longer-term contracts, some of which are two to three years in duration. We expect to announce where those assets will end up before the end of the year.

Q: How are you managing the shallow water abandonment business today, assuming there will be a turnaround in the next couple of years?
A: (Owen Kratz, CEO) It's a balancing act, especially with people being the biggest bottleneck. We are incurring additional costs to maintain our capacity to respond to a potential rebound in 2025. The market this year has been softer than anticipated, but we are adjusting our resources to be appropriate for the expected pace of work next year.

Q: Why was the utilization in Q4 of the last two years so strong, and is there potential for less seasonality going forward for those assets?
A: (Kenneth Neikirk, General Counsel) Last year, we had a very good contract where one of the vessels went to the Mediterranean, providing good weather periods for the whole season. This year, we see opportunities and are in discussions with clients for winter work. We are being conservative based on historical seasonal downturns in the UK due to weather.

Q: Can you expand on the potential variability in your Q4 EBITDA guidance?
A: (Owen Kratz, CEO) The variability in Q4 depends largely on the timing of transit days and the costs and revenue that are deferred and amortized over the term of the contract. The impact to Q4 will depend on how many days fall in 2024 versus 2025, which we cannot assess until the mobilization actually begins.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.