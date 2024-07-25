Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong SaaS Growth and Robust Recurring Revenues

Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) reports a 7.3% increase in total revenues and significant SaaS revenue growth in Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Total Revenues: $541 million, up 7.3% year-over-year.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: 6.5%.
  • Recurring Revenues: Grew 8.4%, comprising 83% of total revenues.
  • SaaS Revenues: Grew 23.2% to $156 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: Increased 12.1%, with organic growth of 11.8%.
  • Transaction Revenues: Exceeded plan, driven by higher transaction volumes and e-filing revenues grew 11.2%.
  • New SaaS Arrangements: 203 new SaaS deals and 111 on-premises conversions, totaling $127 million in contract value.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Approximately $1.8 billion, up 8.4%.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 24.5%, up 150 basis points from last year.
  • Merchant Fees: Approximately $45 million in Q2.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $64.3 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $48.6 million.
  • Convertible Debt Outstanding: $600 million.
  • Cash and Investments: Approximately $262 million.
  • Net Leverage: Approximately 0.65 times trailing 12-month pro forma EBITDA.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Between $2.12 billion and $2.15 billion.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance: Between $5.76 and $5.96.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance: Between $9.25 and $9.45.
  • Free Cash Flow Margin Guidance: Between 18% and 20%.
Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Recurring revenues grew 8.4% and comprised 83% of total revenues.
  • SaaS revenues grew 23.2%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth above 20%.
  • Successful completion of the exit from the Dallas data center, advancing the cloud migration roadmap.
  • Strong new business pipeline and elevated levels of RFP and sales demo activity.
  • Significant cross-sell and upsell wins, including a major contract with the Florida Department of Corrections.

Negative Points

  • Shift towards SaaS in new software contracts pressured revenues and margins.
  • Ongoing costs associated with the second data center until its closure at the end of next year.
  • Potential fluctuations in SaaS revenue growth due to the timing of new deals and renewals.
  • Impact of Section 174 on cash flow, with approximately $29 million of incremental cash taxes.
  • Continued competitive pressures in the public safety market despite recent successes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Brian, could you elaborate on the components of higher CapEx and why we are seeing some decline in R&D? Does this have anything to do with your plan to reallocate certain R&D components?
A: Those two are related but not due to reclassification of R&D. It reflects a shift between capitalization and expense based on the nature of the projects. More of our development costs are being capitalized and less being expensed as R&D.

Q: Could you elaborate on the potential benefits to gross margin from your AWS contract renewal?
A: We signed a long-term extension with AWS, and as we commit more clients and spend, we receive additional discounts. Operational efficiencies and product optimization also contribute. While gross margins are expected to improve, it may not happen in the next 12 months but over the longer term.

Q: How much of your success at the state level is driven by the integration of the NIC team and product maturation?
A: We are seeing more momentum and cross-sell opportunities in the state space, thanks to our DSD division's long-standing relationships and enhanced focus on leveraging them. We are also seeing more multi-product deals, reflecting our unified "One Tyler" approach.

Q: Can you address the extent to which the cloud move is underscoring competitive advantages in public safety?
A: Public safety has shown surprising results this year. Our ability to offer all core public safety products in a SaaS environment is a competitive advantage. We are seeing momentum and confidence in our clients, especially with the ability to quickly stand up clients affected by ransomware.

Q: Can you speak to the drivers behind the strong Q2 for SaaS and how you expect the mix between new deals and conversions to trend?
A: The timing of new deals and flips can be lumpy, but we expect the trend of increasing flips and new SaaS deals to continue. The high percentage of SaaS in new business reflects greater acceptance of SaaS in public safety.

Q: Is there anything abnormal we should consider for modeling the cadence of the back half of the year?
A: Revenues, particularly from professional services and SaaS, will continue to grow sequentially. Earnings will be in the same range as Q2, and Q3 will be the strongest cash flow quarter due to maintenance collections.

Q: Does the value of the maintenance portfolio and flips seem larger than previously anticipated?
A: We are seeing more uplift than expected, validating our long-term Tyler 2030 goals. While the timing may not be linear, the recent momentum makes us more confident in our strategy.

Q: Can you discuss the payments business and its growth drivers?
A: The mid to high 10s growth in the second half is due to lapping the gross to net change from last year. Same-store growth is approaching 10%, driven by higher transaction volumes and new customer growth from attaching the payments platform to our local government customer base.

Q: How are you thinking about large court flip opportunities following the successful Idaho rollout?
A: The successful Idaho SaaS flip is a significant milestone and a positive reference point. We expect this to translate into other large statewide SaaS flips and other large portfolio SaaS flips over the coming quarters.

Q: Can you elaborate on the progress made in product version consolidation and what to expect in coming quarters?
A: Version consolidation is critical for our cloud transformation. For example, in our enterprise ERP division, about 95% of clients are now on a single version. This focus is consistent across all our divisions, and we are making significant progress.

