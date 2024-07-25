Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) reported a 1.5% increase in net sales for Q2 2024.

The company saw strong performance in big ticket items, with categories like riding lawn mowers and recreational vehicles showing notable growth.

The Neighbor's Club loyalty program continues to grow, reaching over 36 million members with high retention rates.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) opened its 10th and largest distribution center in Arkansas, enhancing its supply chain capabilities.

The company achieved a 43 basis point increase in gross margin, driven by lower transportation costs and effective pricing strategies.

Negative Points

Comparable store sales declined by 0.5% in Q2 2024.

Consumer sentiment and confidence remain subdued, impacting overall spending.

The ongoing shift from goods to services continues to be a headwind for the business.

The company experienced a modest decline in transactions, down 0.6% for the quarter.

Discretionary categories such as clothing, footwear, and home decor underperformed, contributing to overall sales pressure.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Historically, when we've had a pretty wet spring, you guys have had a very extended selling season. Do you expect that to be the case for the balance of the year? Are you currently tracking in line with that or is that just kind of the ability to the end of the quarter?

A: The wet spring, particularly in the South and Southwest, did not lead to an elongated spring as hoped. June was one of the hottest months on record, which impacted sales. However, we are hopeful for better performance as we turn the corner into August and the fall. As for Q3, we are tracking right down the middle of our guidance range.

Q: Can you walk us through the thought process on the changes you've made recently and if you've seen any customer impact from some of the social media chatter?

A: We have no evidence that the changes had a measurable impact on our business. We moved quickly to remove perceived political and social agendas from our policies. Tractor Supply remains committed to treating people fairly, being a good corporate citizen, and being stewards of Life Out Here.

Q: Can you talk about the guidance adjustment for the second half, specifically on the same-store sales trend?

A: The first half played out in line with our expectations. For the second half, Q3 is expected to be similar to the first half, while Q4 has a wider range of potential outcomes due to factors like weather, federal election, and a shorter holiday season. The main driver of variability is transactions, not average unit retail.

Q: Can you give more color on the inventory build in the second quarter and where you expect inventories to level out over the balance of the year?

A: We are comfortable with our inventory levels and quality. The increase is due to lapping last year's lower inventory, investment in big-ticket items, and improving in-stock rates. Our clearance inventory is down compared to last year, and we feel good about our inventory position going forward.

Q: How should we think about the long-term guide of 4% to 5% comp growth given the current macro environment?

A: We remain confident in our long-term guidance. The two main factors impacting us are the shift in consumer spend from goods to services and deflation. If these factors normalize, we expect to return to our long-term algorithm of 4% to 5% comp growth.

Q: Can you remind us how much of sales big-ticket items represent and how does big-ticket needs change in the second half?

A: Big-ticket items represent a low 10s percentage of sales in Q2 and high single digits for the year. In the second half, big-ticket becomes less impactful, but we still see opportunities in categories like recreational vehicles and winter-related items. Our investment in innovation and value continues to drive big-ticket sales.

Q: Is there any evidence to suggest that your business may perform differently based on the outcome of the federal election?

A: Historically, federal elections have not had a meaningful impact on our business. While the current election environment is intense, we do not expect it to significantly change our performance. Tractor Supply's needs-based business model remains resilient regardless of election outcomes.

Q: To what extent have you thought about the impact of corn prices on your sequential deflation expectations? Are you seeing pricing investment from big pet food brands?

A: Corn and other commodities are back to 2019 levels, and we believe we are at the trough. These costs have already been embedded into our pricing. We do not expect significant AUR compression in pet food and feed. If commodities stay low, we may see more value packs and bonus packs in the market.

Q: Your survey work suggests Tractor Supply's share gains accelerated in Q2. Was there something structural or initiatives that could keep the share gains elevated in the quarters to come?

A: Our share gains are driven by our scale, cost position, and strategic initiatives like the Fusion remodel program and commitment to customer service. These factors, along with our investment in innovation and value, continue to drive outsized share gains.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.