Q2 2024 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes SA - Chief Investor Relations Officer



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. Today, we are going to go through our first half results from the year '24. As usual, we are here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi Argemi, our Deputy CEO and CFO.



We'll start the presentation by reviewing the fundamentals of the Spanish resi sector and then we'll move into section number 2 to go through the most important value drivers of the business. On section 3, Jordi will review financial results from the first six months of the year, and we shall finish with the main takeaways. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A to answer any questions you might have.



Now I hand over the presentation to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



Borja Vergara - Neinor Homes SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Jose. I would like to start this conference call by repeating the same four messages with which we have concluded our full year '23