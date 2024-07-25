Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH, Financial) reported strong second-quarter results with net income of $29 million, or $1.72 per diluted share.

Net interest income increased by nearly 3% in the second quarter, driven by higher average loan balances and an expanded margin.

The company experienced robust fee income, particularly from capital markets revenue of $18 million and wealth management revenue growth of 26% year-to-date.

Asset quality remains excellent with a decline in total criticized loans for the third consecutive quarter and stable credit trends.

QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) maintained tight control over operating expenses, achieving a nearly 2% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Negative Points

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets increased slightly, driven primarily by a few specific relationships.

The company expects a modest loss on the upcoming securitization of tax-exempt LIHTC loans in the third quarter.

Total deposits declined modestly during the quarter, indicating potential challenges in deposit growth.

The company is cautious about capital deployment due to macroeconomic uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections.

The efficiency ratio, although improved, may not be sustainable at the current level in the long term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you remind us of the amount of rate-sensitive liabilities that would reprice immediately when the Fed decides to cut rates?

A: We have about $4.2 billion in rate-sensitive liabilities (RSLs), which would give us roughly 3 basis points of margin expansion for every 25 basis point cut. This translates to approximately $2.2 million in annual net interest income (NII) run rate, worth about $0.11 in EPS. — Todd Gipple, President and CFO

Q: Does the full-year loan growth guidance of 2% to 4% still hold with the two securitizations?

A: Yes, net of securitization, we are still guiding towards that range. — Larry Helling, CEO

Q: Can you quantify the potential assets under management (AUM) that could come over from new hires in the Southwest Missouri and Central Iowa markets?

A: The new hires were lift-outs of established organizations, bringing clients over and leveraging strong referrals from our bankers. We already have about $210 million in AUM in Des Moines and about $50 million in Southwest Missouri, both growing. — Todd Gipple, President and CFO

Q: What are your updated thoughts on the sub-debt that is repricing soon?

A: We are evaluating the sub-debt market and our cash position. We might consider a combination of refinancing and pay down. We will likely have more clarity by January with full-year results. — Todd Gipple, President and CFO

Q: How much upside to the margin do you see from here, absent rate cuts, from repricing of the loan book?

A: We expect stable deposit mix and cost, with new loan production ramping up. Even without rate cuts, we anticipate margin expansion between static and five basis points in Q4. — Todd Gipple, President and CFO

Q: How much in the way of loans do you have repricing in the next couple of quarters or the next 12 months?

A: We had $600 million of new production in Q2 at 777 basis points and $400 million of payoffs at 690 basis points. This churn will continue to benefit margin. — Todd Gipple, President and CFO

Q: What are your thoughts on the use of capital going forward, given the current build?

A: Given the uncertainty in the economy and global events, we plan to hold on to capital in the near term to ensure we are positioned to deal with any uncertainties. — Larry Helling, CEO

Q: Are you seeing more opportunities for M&A given current market conditions?

A: M&A is not our focus at the moment. We are concentrating on funding our organic growth and executing our core business strategies. — Larry Helling, CEO

Q: Is the current efficiency ratio level sustainable going forward?

A: We aim to operate in the higher 50s to lower 60s range in the next year or two, focusing on operating leverage and expense management. — Todd Gipple, President and CFO

Q: What was the increase in nonaccruals driven by, and what sectors did the charge-offs come from?

A: The increase in nonaccruals was primarily driven by a medical building dispute. Charge-offs were mainly in small business sectors struggling with inflation and wage pressures. — Larry Helling, CEO

