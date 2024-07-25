Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Gross margin rate increased by 230 basis points, driven by realized pricing and lower product costs.

Contractor segment achieved record sales with a 6% growth compared to last year, driven by strong demand for new products.

Operating margins improved across all segments, with a consolidated operating profit margin of 29%.

Interest expenses decreased due to the repayment of long-term debt in 2023.

New product introductions in the contractor segment are well-received, contributing to positive sales momentum.

Negative Points

Second quarter sales decreased by 1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net earnings decreased by 1%, reflecting a challenging revenue environment.

Asia Pacific region experienced deteriorating demand, particularly in semiconductor, sealants, adhesives, and industrial lubrication.

Sales in the industrial segment declined by 4%, with weak results in Asia Pacific and slowing activity in key markets.

Process segment sales were down 9% compared to the same quarter last year, with broad-based weakness across regions.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Graco Inc (GGG, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: What are the biggest needle movers and changes in key end markets and geographies since last quarter?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We saw less business activity in the industrial and process segments, with a general slowdown across multiple industries. China, in particular, has been weaker than expected. Europe has shown some softness, but North America has been relatively stable.

Q: Can you size the contribution of new product introductions this quarter and their impact on channel fill?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: New products like the extreme torque sprayers, cordless connect products, and QuickShot have seen strong growth. While it's hard to give exact dollar amounts, these products have significantly contributed to our growth, particularly in North America.

Q: How much of the guidance cut is due to not seeing expected improvements versus actual deterioration?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: It's more about not seeing the expected improvements. We may have been overly optimistic based on Q1 trends, but the sluggish environment in industrial and process segments led us to adjust our full-year guidance.

Q: What do you need to see to improve demand in the industrial and process segments?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: It's more about macroeconomic conditions. We need to see higher capacity utilization and more capital investment in factories. The high-interest rate environment and some project delays are also factors.

Q: How are you thinking about deploying cash given the current balance sheet and market conditions?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Our top priority is strategic acquisitions that can drive growth. We are also open to share repurchases. We've gone through significant capacity expansion, putting us in a good position for the next 10 years.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new product introductions and their timing?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Most new products were launched early in Q2, including the XT and Cordless Connects. We have additional products like the fusion air gun and new plural component machines launching in the second half of the year.

Q: What are the expectations for contractor margins in the second half of the year?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: If volumes and mix remain consistent, we should maintain margins in the 31%-plus range. New product introductions often have higher margins, which should help sustain profitability.

Q: How much of your business sells into the auto and EV market, specifically for the industrial segment?

A: Christopher Knutson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Controller: Automotive, including EV, accounts for about 9% of our total sales, with the bulk coming from the industrial segment.

Q: What are your thoughts on the slowdown in industrial and process segments and its impact on costs and margins?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: These are already profitable businesses, and we take a long-term view. While we are monitoring the situation, we don't see a need for significant cost-cutting measures at this point.

Q: What are your distributors saying about the current market environment?

A: Mark Sheahan, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The macro environment is sluggish, but there are no significant changes in customer dynamics. Companies are still looking for process improvements and ROI, but overall investment levels are lower than in previous years.

