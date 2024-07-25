Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY, Financial) achieved a 2.3% increase in comparable store sales despite industry headwinds.

The company reported a forecasted 7% increase in full-year EPS, reflecting strong execution in a challenging macro environment.

Professional business continued to show strength with mid-single-digit comparable store sales growth, driven by robust ticket counts.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) maintained its full-year gross margin guidance range of 51% to 51.5%, indicating confidence in cost management.

The company successfully opened 27 new stores in the second quarter and remains on track to open 190 to 200 new stores in 2024, including expansion in Mexico and Canada.

Negative Points

Second-quarter results were below expectations due to broader headwinds in the industry, impacting sales performance.

Operating profit and earnings per share were negatively affected by the pressure on topline sales, leading to a revised full-year outlook.

Gross margin of 50.7% was down 53 basis points from the second quarter of 2023, partly due to the acquisition of the Canadian business.

DIY comparable store sales were down just shy of 1% for the quarter, indicating pressure on ticket counts in this segment.

The company experienced sluggishness in certain undercar hard part categories, which performed below the company average.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on what percent of mix you consider discretionary and how negative those sales were? Also, you mentioned Canada being more dilutive to gross margins than expected but maintaining full-year gross margin guidance. Can you reconcile that?

A: Discretionary categories are a smaller portion of our overall business but were significantly pressured compared to the rest of our categories. Regarding Canada, we did see it being slightly more dilutive than initially expected, but this was already factored into our guidance range. We expect other factors to offset this dilution in the back half of the year.

Q: You mentioned July trends remained solid but not as strong as June. Can you elaborate?

A: June was the strongest month relative to our original guidance due to hot weather benefits. July trends have remained solid, but the Fourth of July holiday and other factors make it a bit challenging to read. Overall, we feel good about our adjusted guidance for the remainder of the year.

Q: Are people deferring larger ticket undercar repairs, or is there some trade-down happening?

A: We are seeing some deferral of high-ticket service items, especially in repair shops, but not much trade-down. Customers are still migrating to better and best categories, driven by higher-end products and proprietary brands.

Q: Do you think another round of price or expense investment is necessary to maintain or accelerate market share gains?

A: No, we feel good about our previous strategic investments in professional pricing. We believe our competitive pricing, combined with superior service and inventory availability, continues to pay off. We don't see the need for additional price investments to drive further market share gains.

Q: What do you think is the catalyst to accelerate growth across the industry?

A: We believe the core fundamentals of our industry remain strong. Our ability to support economically constrained consumers by keeping their cars on the road is a key driver. We also see opportunities to take market share by maintaining high service levels and not overreacting to short-term pressures.

Q: Can you discuss the cadence of store openings this year and any potential for increased openings in the future?

A: We feel good about our current pace of new store openings in the US, Mexico, and Canada. We continue to invest in our distribution infrastructure to support this growth and expect to maintain a similar pace in the foreseeable future.

Q: How has the employee mix shifted between full-time and part-time, and what impact does this have on the fixed versus variable cost structure?

A: We have increased our full-time mix and focused on retention, which has improved productivity and customer service levels. While this may reduce some flexibility, we believe the benefits outweigh the costs. We continue to manage staffing levels to match business needs without sacrificing service quality.

Q: Was weather a net benefit or headwind to your growth in the second quarter?

A: Weather was likely a net positive in the second quarter due to hot weather benefits in June. However, the overall impact of weather tends to even out over time. We feel confident in our adjusted guidance for the remainder of the year.

Q: Did the second quarter benefit from lower product acquisition costs, and what is the outlook for the back half of the year?

A: There was a net benefit from product acquisition costs in the second quarter. We expect this trend to continue in the back half of the year, contributing to stable gross margins.

Q: With the moderation of guidance, does this reflect primarily the first half's weakness or also moderated expectations for the second half?

A: The revised guidance reflects both the first half's performance and our updated expectations for the second half. We anticipate similar performance in the back half as we saw in the first half, based on current trends and market conditions.

