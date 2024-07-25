Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Pool Corp (POOL, Financial) generated $1.8 billion in net sales during the second quarter, reflecting solid performance in the maintenance portion of the business.

The company has made significant progress in strategic areas, including the expansion of its sales center network and the adoption of its Pool360 tool, which reached its highest level of 14.5% of sales.

Private label chemical sales grew at double-digit rates, outpacing the growth of the rest of the chemical portfolio.

Pool Corp (POOL) reported strong cash flow, allowing for $173 million to be returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The company is leveraging its widespread integrated distribution network to provide exceptional service and value-added tools to its customers, enhancing its leadership position in the industry.

Negative Points

Total sales in the second quarter declined by 5% compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin for the second quarter finished at 30%, down 60 basis points from the prior year, impacted by lower levels of higher-margin building material sales.

Operating income decreased by 17% compared to the prior year, reflecting continued strategic investment in technology and new sales center openings.

Sales in key markets such as Texas, California, and Arizona experienced declines due to unfavorable weather conditions and lower new pool construction and remodel activities.

The European market remains challenged with tough consumer sentiment and was further impacted by cold and rainy weather, leading to an 11% decline in sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a bit about how we should think about pricing and gross margin optimization initiatives over the next couple of quarters?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) There are many components related to gross margin, including transaction count and product mix. While construction material sales, which are typically higher margin, are down, strategic pricing, private label programs, and supply chain initiatives are helping. We expect gross margin to remain around 30%, with slight variations depending on mix.

Q: Can you give more color on the traction of the Pool 360 investments and their impact on the business?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) The Pool 360 ecosystem, including water test software and service tools, is gaining traction. While onboarding is slower during the busy season, we expect more dealers to adopt these tools in the off-season. The tools enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, driving sales and creating stronger partnerships.

Q: How confident are you in the revised guidance for new pool builds and renovations for the remainder of the year?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) We are fairly comfortable with the revised guidance. While new pool construction is down, we are slightly outperforming the industry. Dealers report more inbound calls, indicating interest, but many consumers are waiting for better economic conditions to proceed.

Q: Can you elaborate on the supply chain efficiencies and their impact on operating margins?

A: (Melanie Hart, CFO, VP, & Treasurer) We are focused on leveraging our vehicles, drivers, and delivery systems, particularly as we expand our NPP branded building materials offering. Our central shipping locations (CSLs) allow us to bring in products at lower costs and redistribute them efficiently, improving inventory management and product availability.

Q: Are you seeing any pricing pressure outside of commodities?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) We are seeing some competitive pressures, particularly from larger customers in the construction side. However, this is not new and has been a consistent factor over the years. We continue to focus on our value proposition and customer experience to maintain our market position.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the chemical packaging operations on margins and any future incremental benefits?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) The chemical packaging operations are margin accretive, with varying benefits by product. While we see significant margin improvements in some products, we maintain a blend of partner suppliers to ensure supply chain redundancy and reliability.

Q: How are you managing operating expenses in the current environment, and what are your expectations for expense leverage in 2025?

A: (Melanie Hart, CFO, VP, & Treasurer) We are focused on controllable expenses and have made strategic decisions to improve cost structure. We expect to see benefits from these efforts in the second half of the year and anticipate better expense leverage as sales growth resumes.

Q: Are you seeing any green shoots in discretionary spending or new pool construction?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) While we are seeing strong maintenance spend due to increased pool usage, we are not yet seeing significant improvements in new pool construction or renovations. Consumers are still hesitant to proceed with large discretionary projects in the current economic environment.

Q: What is your outlook for gross margin improvement in the long term?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) We believe there is long-term upside in gross margin through strategic pricing, improved product mix, private label expansion, and supply chain efficiencies. While competitive pressures remain, we are confident in our ability to drive incremental improvements over time.

Q: How are you addressing the competitive landscape, particularly with Heritage now under Home Depot's ownership?

A: (Peter Arvan, President, CEO, & Director) We have not seen significant changes in competitive behavior from Heritage since the acquisition. The competitive landscape remains consistent, and we continue to focus on our differentiated value proposition and customer experience to maintain our market position.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.