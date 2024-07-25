Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Essilorluxottica (ESLOF, Financial) posted revenue growth in line with long-term targets, with both quarters well aligned in performance.

The company has made significant progress in developing new technology, including AI-based face computing and wearable tech.

Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) announced two strategic acquisitions: Heidelberg Engineering and the Supreme brand, which are expected to enhance capabilities and market reach.

The company reported a strong gross margin expansion of 40 basis points, driven by a favorable price mix and product innovation.

Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) generated EUR971 million in free cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

Negative Points

The U.S. market showed a low single-digit growth, with some segments experiencing deceleration, particularly in the independent channel.

Sunglass Hut locations in North America reported low single-digit negative comps, indicating a soft demand in the region.

The company faces inflationary headwinds, particularly in labor costs, which continue to impact profitability.

Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) experienced challenges in the Latin American market, particularly in Brazil, due to severe flooding affecting operations.

The launch of new products like Nuance audio is still pending FDA approval, which could delay market entry and revenue generation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the rationale behind the Supreme acquisition and its fit within your portfolio? Why not consider an eyewear license instead of a full acquisition?

A: Francesco Milleri, Chairman & CEO: The Supreme acquisition is strategic, providing a direct communication channel to a younger audience. Licensing would limit our control over marketing and product direction. Supreme's established reputation and direct-to-consumer model align well with our strategy, enhancing our ability to integrate technology and innovation into popular brands.

Q: Can you provide an update on the expansion of the myopia management technology, Stellest, into Europe and the U.S.?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: Stellest is expanding well in Europe, with strong market presence in France and the UK. We are preparing for a U.S. launch, targeting 2025, working closely with the FDA. The technology continues to gain acceptance among doctors, parents, and children.

Q: What is the expected revenue growth and EBITDA margin impact from the recent acquisitions of Supreme and Heidelberg Engineering?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: Supreme is expected to contribute over EUR500 million in revenue with a healthy EBIT margin of 39%. Heidelberg Engineering, while smaller, will enhance our capabilities in ophthalmic applications, contributing to both revenue growth and margin expansion.

Q: Can you discuss the performance of the U.S. direct-to-consumer segment and any market share gains?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: Our optical retail banners like LensCrafters and Target Optical showed resilience with solid growth. Sunglass Hut experienced soft demand, but we expect a rebound. We are managing costs tightly to maintain margins despite the low growth environment.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the gross margin expansion, especially given the weaker growth in the U.S.?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: The gross margin expansion is driven by a strong price mix, particularly in lenses, and the integration of GrandVision. Despite the deceleration in Sunglass Hut, we have managed to offset this with improvements in other areas.

Q: How do you view the long-term partnership with Meta and the potential for similar partnerships with other tech companies?

A: Francesco Milleri, Chairman & CEO: Our partnership with Meta is strong and long-term. We are open to discussions with other tech companies but remain committed to Meta due to the significant investments and successful collaboration so far.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of strategic investments on profitability and what should we expect going forward?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: Strategic investments will continue but are balanced with operational efficiencies. We expect these investments to drive long-term growth and profitability, with significant initiatives like the launch of Nuance contributing positively.

Q: How do you balance top-line growth opportunities with margin targets, especially given the recent price increases?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: We are committed to our 2026 targets, balancing growth and margins. Price increases have been well-received, and we continue to drive growth through innovation and strategic investments without sacrificing margins.

Q: Can you provide more details on the integration of Heidelberg Engineering and its strategic importance?

A: Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO & Director: Heidelberg Engineering complements our existing capabilities, enhancing our diagnostic and ophthalmic solutions. The integration will focus on leveraging their R&D and technology to build a comprehensive eye care platform, aligning with our vision care ambitions.

Q: What is the scale and ambition for the launch of Nuance, and how will it be distributed?

A: Francesco Milleri, Chairman & CEO: We plan a significant launch in the U.S., targeting thousands of stores in the first semester. The distribution will be balanced between our retail and wholesale channels, with a strong emphasis on e-commerce.

