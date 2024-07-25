Zynex Inc (ZYXI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Orders Amidst Lower Net Income

Despite a 20% increase in orders and strong gross profit margins, Zynex Inc (ZYXI) faces challenges with reduced net income and revised revenue guidance.

Summary
  • Revenue: $49.9 million, up from $45 million in Q2 2023.
  • Device Revenue: $15.9 million, compared to $13.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Supplies Revenue: $34 million, up from $31.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $39.9 million or 80% of revenue, compared to $35.7 million or 79% of revenue in Q2 2023.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: $23.2 million, compared to $21.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • G&A Expenses: $14.5 million, compared to $11.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $1.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million or $0.09 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.5 million, compared to $4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $30.9 million.
  • Working Capital: $55.9 million.
  • Cash Flows from Operations: $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, up 20% year-over-year.
  • Stock Buyback: $2.2 million repurchased in Q2 2024, $70 million over the last 24 months.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $200 million, representing 9% growth over 2023.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.20.
Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Zynex Inc (ZYXI, Financial) reported a 20% year-over-year increase in orders, marking the 9th consecutive quarter of record high order numbers.
  • Revenue per sales rep increased by 26% over 2023, indicating improved sales efficiency.
  • Gross profit margin remained strong at 80%, consistent with the previous year.
  • The company continues to diversify its product offerings, with rehabilitation products now making up 28% of total orders.
  • Zynex Monitoring Solutions division is progressing towards the commercialization of the NICO pulse oximeter, with FDA submission expected by the end of the year.

Negative Points

  • Despite the increase in orders, the overall revenue for 2024 is expected to be lower than initially anticipated.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, a significant decrease from $3.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased to $23.2 million in Q2 2024, up from $21.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • The reduction in the sales force has impacted near-term revenue growth, although it is expected to improve long-term productivity.
  • The company's guidance for 2024 revenue growth has been revised down to approximately 9%, compared to previous higher expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the order growth specifically for your flagship product, NexWave, given the large guidance reduction despite record-breaking order growth?
A: The growth on the NexWave device continues, but the other products are growing faster. It's not a decline in NexWave orders.

Q: How should we think about the cadence of operating expenses in the second half and any P&L color you can provide?
A: We expect G&A expenses to remain fairly constant as a percentage of revenue. Sales and marketing expenses should decrease as a percentage of revenue, improving long-term earnings per share.

Q: Is there any update on the strategic alternatives front?
A: Nothing material to announce at this point. The process is progressing positively, but no material disclosures are available yet.

Q: What is the current number of commercial reps, and how might this look for the back half of the year?
A: We are just below 400 reps, down from about 450 at the start of Q2. We continue to hire while pruning underperformers, aiming for significant improvement in sales rep productivity.

Q: Any commentary on the NICO product for 2025 and its commercial launch?
A: NICO is expected to generate revenue in 2025, with FDA submission planned for Q4 2024. Clearance could come in late Q1 or Q2 2025, with commercialization efforts starting thereafter.

Q: Are there any seasonality or macroeconomic trends to be aware of for the back half of the year?
A: The industry remains stable with no significant price pressure. Usual seasonality includes lower orders in January, February, and during holidays. Cash collections are conservative in Q1 due to insurance deductibles.

Q: Could you give an update on the blood volume monitor and its potential revenue generation in 2025?
A: The blood volume monitor is not expected to generate revenue in 2024 or 2025. Our focus is on the NICO product, which is part of a $2.5 billion market.

Q: What are the expected financial results for the third quarter and the full year 2024?
A: For Q3 2024, we expect total revenue of $50 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.05. For the full year, we anticipate total revenue of approximately $200 million, representing 9% growth over 2023, and diluted earnings per share of $0.20.

