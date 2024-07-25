Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

Zynex Inc (ZYXI, Financial) reported a 20% year-over-year increase in orders, marking the 9th consecutive quarter of record high order numbers.

Revenue per sales rep increased by 26% over 2023, indicating improved sales efficiency.

Gross profit margin remained strong at 80%, consistent with the previous year.

The company continues to diversify its product offerings, with rehabilitation products now making up 28% of total orders.

Zynex Monitoring Solutions division is progressing towards the commercialization of the NICO pulse oximeter, with FDA submission expected by the end of the year.

Negative Points

Despite the increase in orders, the overall revenue for 2024 is expected to be lower than initially anticipated.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, a significant decrease from $3.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to $23.2 million in Q2 2024, up from $21.6 million in Q2 2023.

The reduction in the sales force has impacted near-term revenue growth, although it is expected to improve long-term productivity.

The company's guidance for 2024 revenue growth has been revised down to approximately 9%, compared to previous higher expectations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the order growth specifically for your flagship product, NexWave, given the large guidance reduction despite record-breaking order growth?

A: The growth on the NexWave device continues, but the other products are growing faster. It's not a decline in NexWave orders.

Q: How should we think about the cadence of operating expenses in the second half and any P&L color you can provide?

A: We expect G&A expenses to remain fairly constant as a percentage of revenue. Sales and marketing expenses should decrease as a percentage of revenue, improving long-term earnings per share.

Q: Is there any update on the strategic alternatives front?

A: Nothing material to announce at this point. The process is progressing positively, but no material disclosures are available yet.

Q: What is the current number of commercial reps, and how might this look for the back half of the year?

A: We are just below 400 reps, down from about 450 at the start of Q2. We continue to hire while pruning underperformers, aiming for significant improvement in sales rep productivity.

Q: Any commentary on the NICO product for 2025 and its commercial launch?

A: NICO is expected to generate revenue in 2025, with FDA submission planned for Q4 2024. Clearance could come in late Q1 or Q2 2025, with commercialization efforts starting thereafter.

Q: Are there any seasonality or macroeconomic trends to be aware of for the back half of the year?

A: The industry remains stable with no significant price pressure. Usual seasonality includes lower orders in January, February, and during holidays. Cash collections are conservative in Q1 due to insurance deductibles.

Q: Could you give an update on the blood volume monitor and its potential revenue generation in 2025?

A: The blood volume monitor is not expected to generate revenue in 2024 or 2025. Our focus is on the NICO product, which is part of a $2.5 billion market.

Q: What are the expected financial results for the third quarter and the full year 2024?

A: For Q3 2024, we expect total revenue of $50 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.05. For the full year, we anticipate total revenue of approximately $200 million, representing 9% growth over 2023, and diluted earnings per share of $0.20.

