Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong North American Demand

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) reports record Q2 revenue of $816 million, driven by robust demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles.

Summary
  • Revenue: $816 million, a record for the second quarter of 2024.
  • North American On-Highway Revenue: $456 million, driven by demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles.
  • Gross Profit: $394 million, up from $381 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $187 million, an increase of $12 million from Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $301 million, compared to $288 million in Q2 2023.
  • Diluted EPS: $2.13, an 11% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $150 million, up from $122 million in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: $0.25 per share.
  • Stock Repurchase: Over $31 million of common stock repurchased.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: 1.6 times.
  • Cash: $648 million.
  • Available Revolving Credit Facility Commitments: $745 million.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: $3,090 million to $3,170 million.
  • 2024 Net Income Guidance: $650 million to $700 million.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $1,085 million to $1,145 million.
  • 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Guidance: $715 million to $775 million.
  • 2024 Capital Expenditures Guidance: $125 million to $135 million.
  • 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance: $590 million to $640 million.
Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • Record revenue of $816 million for Q2 2024, driven by strong demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles.
  • Year-over-year net sales increased by 4%, with significant growth in the North American On-Highway and defense end markets.
  • Gross profit increased to $394 million, up from $381 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $301 million from $288 million in Q2 2023.
  • Raised full-year guidance for revenue, earnings, and cash flow due to ongoing strength in the North American On-Highway end market.

Negative Points

  • Higher manufacturing expenses partially offset the increase in gross profit.
  • Non-cash defined benefit pension plan settlement charge impacted net income.
  • Lower demand in Europe partially offset higher demand in Asia in the outside North America On-Highway end market.
  • Challenges in ramping up production to meet high demand due to supply chain constraints and labor shortages.
  • Seasonality expected to result in a softer Q4, with fewer production days impacting overall performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the framework for the back half of the year regarding EBITDA flow through and potential cost inefficiencies?
A: Fred Bohley (COO, CFO & Treasurer) explained that the back half of 2023, particularly Q4, was extremely strong. The current model assumes more normal seasonality, with Q4 expected to be lighter, which primarily drives the margin difference between the first and second halves of the year.

Q: What is driving the uptick in strength in the North America On-Highway market, and how fundamental is this strength?
A: David Graziosi (Chairman & CEO) noted that the vocational market suffered more during COVID, leading to an aged fleet and high underlying demand post-COVID. Additionally, retirements have led to a shortage of experienced drivers, increasing demand for automatic transmissions. The market is working through a backlog, and while supply chain constraints persist, demand remains robust.

Q: How are you positioned for pricing negotiations in the North American On-Highway market for 2025?
A: Fred Bohley mentioned that over 60% of their North American On-Highway business is up for pricing in 2025. Given the high value proposition of their products, they anticipate pursuing price increases relative to the value delivered. Negotiations are still early, but they feel well-positioned to achieve meaningful price adjustments.

Q: Given the robust demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles, are you considering building more capacity?
A: David Graziosi stated that they are making investments to enhance capacity within their existing capital footprint and supply chain. They are not building new plants but are addressing constraints to improve efficiency and output. Labor availability remains a challenge, but they are focused on recruiting and retaining skilled workers.

Q: Can you provide more details on the updated guidance for major segments, particularly defense and Outside North America On-Highway?
A: Fred Bohley indicated that North America On-Highway demand is stronger than initially guided, while Outside North America On-Highway faces challenges, particularly in Europe. They continue to see good traction in Asia. The defense segment is working through supply chain issues to meet significant demand.

Q: Are you seeing any cost pressures or mix headwinds that could impact EBITDA margins in the second half of the year?
A: Fred Bohley explained that while they increased their top-line guidance, they modeled a more normal fourth quarter with potential cost pressures from labor and material costs. They are monitoring raw material prices and expect some variability.

Q: How do you view the potential for material cost tailwinds, and can you bridge the year-over-year margin performance in the quarter?
A: Fred Bohley noted that material costs were neutral in the quarter, with price increases offset by lower commodity costs. They achieved over $20 million in price increases, while manufacturing costs were up $12 million. They are modeling current commodity prices for the balance of the year.

Q: What is the outlook for the defense end market, and how are you addressing supply chain challenges?
A: David Graziosi highlighted that they maintain their outlook for $100 million in annual revenue from the defense segment. They are working through supply chain challenges and have announced new contracts, such as with BAE Systems HÃ¤gglunds, to support long-term growth.

Q: How are you addressing the potential for increased demand in the vocational market given supply chain constraints?
A: David Graziosi mentioned that they are making investments to enhance capacity and improve efficiency. They are also working with their supply base to address constraints and improve throughput. Labor availability remains a challenge, but they are focused on recruiting and retaining skilled workers.

Q: What is the impact of manual transmissions fading in the market, and how does it affect your market share?
A: David Graziosi explained that manual transmissions continue to shrink in market share, particularly in high shift-dense and severe duty applications. Automated Manual Transmissions (AMTs) have been effective in displacing manuals in less demanding duty cycles. Allison continues to look for ways to grow its share position.

