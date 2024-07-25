SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Record Share Buybacks

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) reports a 6.5% revenue increase and significant share repurchases in Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.452 billion, up 6.5% from Q2 '23.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.27, up 17.6%.
  • Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA: $558.9 million, EBITDA margin up 170 basis points to 38.5%.
  • Adjusted Organic Revenue Growth: 6.4%.
  • Recurring Revenue Growth for Financial Services: 7.7%.
  • Cash from Operations: $385 million, up 16.8% from Q2 '23.
  • Debt Repayment: $25.2 million in Q2 '24.
  • Share Buyback: 3.7 million shares for $227 million at an average price of $62.17 per share.
  • Net Income: $190 million.
  • Net Debt: $6.3 billion, net leverage ratio of 2.84 times consolidated EBITDA.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $320 million, up 15.7%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $462.7 million.
  • Gross Debt: $6.7 billion.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 26% for adjusted net income.
  • Q3 2024 Revenue Guidance: $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $5.706 billion to $5.866 billion.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance: $4.98 to $5.22.
  • Full Year 2024 Cash from Operating Activities Guidance: $1.305 billion to $1.385 billion.
Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • Record adjusted revenue of $1.452.4 billion, up 6.5%, and $20 million ahead of forecast.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 17.6% to $1.27.
  • Strong cash flow from operations at $385 million, up 16.8% from Q2 '23.
  • Highest share buyback in company history with 3.7 million shares repurchased for $227 million.
  • Positive outlook with raised full-year revenue guidance and continued focus on organic revenue growth.

Negative Points

  • Q4 organic growth expected to step down due to tougher comps from Q4 '23.
  • Elevated valuations in the M&A market, making acquisitions less attractive.
  • Some revenue acceleration driven by seasonality and accelerated license revenue, which may not be sustainable.
  • Increased core expenses by 3.3%, excluding acquisitions and on a constant currency basis.
  • Potential headwinds in the GIDS business, with no repeat of Q2 strength expected in Q3 or Q4.

Q & A Highlights

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: The guidance suggests a step down in organic growth for Q4. Is this due to tougher comps or something structural?
A: William Stone, CEO: The Q4 guidance reflects tougher comps from a particularly strong Q4 '23. We aim to meet and beat our numbers, focusing on delivering a strong performance.

Q: With leverage at 2.8x and a new $1 billion buyback, how do you view capital allocation between buybacks and M&A?
A: William Stone, CEO: We see many acquisition opportunities but at high valuations. We prefer deploying capital in acquisitions that offer attractive returns, but we will continue with buybacks if valuations remain elevated.

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability and visibility of mid-single-digit organic growth?
A: William Stone, CEO: We focus on organic revenue growth, disciplined pricing, and effective cross-selling. Rahul Kanwar, COO, added that product development and collaboration across business units are driving larger deals and better win rates.

Q: What are the catalysts for potential client switching and upgrading in the next few years?
A: William Stone, CEO: Key drivers include regulatory changes, technology advancements, and cybersecurity concerns. Clients are increasingly valuing robust security and advanced technology over cost savings.

Q: How is the pipeline at DomaniRx, and what are the prospects for new client announcements?
A: William Stone, CEO: We have a strong pipeline with large healthcare insurers. DomaniRx offers competitive advantages like subsecond processing and enhanced reporting, positioning us well for future opportunities.

Q: What is the competitive landscape for Blue Prism, and how do you see it evolving?
A: William Stone, CEO: We believe our profitability and sustainable business model give us an edge. We aim to accelerate revenue growth and expect double-digit growth for Blue Prism in the foreseeable future.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Genesis platform and its impact on your customer base?
A: William Stone, CEO: Combining Advent and Eze has allowed us to focus on product roadmaps and customer validation. Early results are promising, and we expect continued positive impact.

Q: How are technology efficiencies from Blue Prism affecting your go-to-market strategy?
A: William Stone, CEO: Blue Prism acts as a technological differentiator across our enterprise. It enhances our internal processes and boosts client confidence, enabling us to offer more comprehensive solutions.

Q: What are the demand drivers for wealth technology, and how do you see this market evolving?
A: William Stone, CEO: Wealth technology is driven by generational wealth transfer and the need for instantaneous access to financial information. Regulatory changes like T+1 settlement are also pushing for more nimble solutions.

Q: How did customers react to recent outages, and have you seen any incremental demand?
A: William Stone, CEO: Our private cloud and robust security measures have kept us largely unaffected. We have had follow-up calls with customers, and our disciplined approach to security is well-regarded.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

