Half Year 2024 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



SPL1.WA - Santander Bank Polska SA

Half Year 2024 Santander Bank Polska SA Earnings Call

Jul 24, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning. Welcome at the presentation of financial results of Santander Bank Polska Group for the first half of 2024. My name is Scott David Conn, Head of Investor Relations at Santander Bank Polska.



Today, the results will be presented by our CEO, MichaÅ Gajewski; Luca member of the Management Board of possible for finances, financial FIN46 Carsky, Head of Accounting and Financial Control division. I would like to encourage you to ask questions via the link available on the website or you can also send questions directly to me are the misconduct of the car at santander dot PL.



So let's start with the presentation and then we will hold a Q&A session.



Good morning, and thank you, Agnes Karl. My