Q2 2024 Schaeffler India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Yeah, hi. Hello, good morning. A very warm welcome to this investors call today earnings call. I'm Harsha Kadam, the CEO of Schaeffler India Limited. And along with me is --



Hello, my name is Hardevi Vaziran, and I'm the CFO of Schaeffler India.



So let me begin by taking you through briefly our presentation, which is already put up to you people. So let me