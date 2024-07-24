Q2 2024 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Magda Palczynska - UniCredit SpA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's second-quarter and first-half 2024 results conference call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will take you through the results.



This will be followed by a Q&A session with Andrea and Stefano Porro, our CFO. Please limit yourself to two questions. With that, I hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit SpA(New York Branch)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. It is with great pleasure that we announce our second quarter and first half 2024 results.



This mark the historic achievement for UniCredit in its journey to set a new benchmark for banking. 14 consecutive quarters of profitable growth, delivering a record quarter, and a record first half. These results are