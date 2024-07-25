Q2 2024 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Saipem results for first half of 2024. I'm here with Paolo Calcagnini, our CFO; and with the rest of the top management team. I will start with the key highlights, and then Paolo will cover the financial results in more detail. I will then wrap up with my closing remarks before start in the Q&A session.



Let's start with the key highlights. I'm pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2024, Saipem recorded an acceleration on both order intake and cash flow generation. We also posted the highest quarterly EBITDA since Q4 2019.



Revenue stood at EUR3.4 billion, growing by 22% year on year and 11%